April 01, 2018

A Villanova NCAA victory would mean free cookies for all

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Free Food Insomnia Cookies
insomnia cookies Insomnia Cookies/Facebook

Insomnia Cookies.

Insomnia Cookies, the Philadelphia-born delivery service that’s a staple at any office party (or 3 a.m. food run), is sweetening the prospect of a Villanova NCAA victory for Philly locals, regardless of who you picked to win your bracket.

After a stampeding defeat over the University of Kansas, the Villanova University Wildcats are officially headed for San Antonio, TX to fight for the championship title that will wrap up March Madness.

Regardless if you’re still crossing your fingers to win your tournament bracket or lost all hope back when Arizona lost in the first round, there’s at least one way we can all win if Nova gets the top spot, and it’s in cookie form.

If the Wildcats beat the University of Michigan Monday night, anybody can head to the Insomnia Cookies in Bryn Mawr -- just down the street from the Villanova campus -- and grab a free cookie for themselves any time during Tuesday, April 3.

The deal will last through 3 a.m. Wednesday, April 4 (a prime cookie-eating hour).

The promo only applies to traditional cookies -- not those behemoth deluxe cookies -- and, obviously, is contingent on Villanova winning. No title, no free cookie. So if you weren’t sure who to root for, maybe now you have some renewed inspiration.

Insomnia Cookies Bryn Mawr is located at 1084 E Lancaster Ave.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Free Food Insomnia Cookies Philadelphia Villanova NCAA Food Cookies Desserts NCAA Tournament Basketball Villanova University NCAA Basketball Deals March Madness

Just In

Must Read

Schools

Amid backlash, Abington decides not to rename school for Stephen Schwarzman
03272018_Stephen_Schwarzman_wiki

Eagles

Mailbag: What is Mychal Kendricks' trade value?
033118MychalKendricks

Restaurants

Kevin Sbraga’s Fat Ham is coming back to Philly, sort of
fat ham chicken

Cancer

Can Starbucks cause cancer? Judge rules coffee should come with a warning
Stock_Carroll - Starbucks Coffee

Sixers

Sixers thrive without Joel Embiid in blowout win over Atlanta Hawks
033118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Opinion

Former WIP host publicly fantasizes about 'beat(ing) the hell' out of Parkland survivor
David Hogg

Escapes

Limited - Bahamas cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines

$579 -- Oceanview: 7-Night Bahamas Cruise on Carnival
Limited - Myrtle Beach Girls Weekend

Save up to 45% -- Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.