A Villanova NCAA victory would mean free cookies for all

Insomnia Cookies, the Philadelphia-born delivery service that’s a staple at any office party (or 3 a.m. food run), is sweetening the prospect of a Villanova NCAA victory for Philly locals, regardless of who you picked to win your bracket.



After a stampeding defeat over the University of Kansas, the Villanova University Wildcats are officially headed for San Antonio, TX to fight for the championship title that will wrap up March Madness.

Regardless if you’re still crossing your fingers to win your tournament bracket or lost all hope back when Arizona lost in the first round, there’s at least one way we can all win if Nova gets the top spot, and it’s in cookie form.

If the Wildcats beat the University of Michigan Monday night, anybody can head to the Insomnia Cookies in Bryn Mawr -- just down the street from the Villanova campus -- and grab a free cookie for themselves any time during Tuesday, April 3.

The deal will last through 3 a.m. Wednesday, April 4 (a prime cookie-eating hour).

The promo only applies to traditional cookies -- not those behemoth deluxe cookies -- and, obviously, is contingent on Villanova winning. No title, no free cookie. So if you weren’t sure who to root for, maybe now you have some renewed inspiration.

Insomnia Cookies Bryn Mawr is located at 1084 E Lancaster Ave.