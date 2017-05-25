Eagles power ranking roundup

Is it dumb to put out power rankings in May? Yeah, kinda, I guess. Is it just as dumb to put out a power ranking roundup of said power rankings? Yeah, probably. Still, you clicked, so got eem.

So many things about this team I like right now, including the drafting of cornerback Sidney Jones in the second round though he’s coming off Achilles surgery in March, and no one knows if he’ll play this year or at what level. This franchise is being built for the long term, with smart two-year pieces like Chris Long plugging temp holes. On offense, Carson Wentz will have more help from a motivated Alshon Jeffery and deep threat Torrey Smith, and Wentz has to progress or the whole program is in trouble. The defense will miss Bennie Logan, and the secondary had better hope Schwartz’s front can bring some pressure; the corners can be attacked. But improvement from Wentz is the key.

#JimmySays: The Eagles are rated last in the NFC East here, which may be a common theme.

18th: Eliot Harrison, NFL.com

Much props to the city of Philadelphia for the warm, er, enthusiastic reception to the draft. With all the ballyhoo regarding the event landing in the historic city for the first time in decades, few around the country seemed to notice the Eagles' specific draft. This defense is going to be legit. The unit already was legit at home last season, but the additions of defensive end Derek Barnett, cornerback Sidney Jones and cornerback Rasul Douglas must have felt like Christmas gifts (in the city that booed Santa) for DC Jim Schwartz. I know QB Carson Wentz is still the focal point for this organization. Betcha the defense will win the team as many games.

#JimmySays: Santa reference. Ugh.

They will be improved from a year ago with the growth of Carson Wentz, but I think it's one more year before they push for the division title.

: Every division in the NFL has had a team win a playoff game more recently than the NFC East. It's the most overrated division in football. It's not like it's THAT hard to compete in the NFC East.

The Eagles’ biggest issues were on offense last season, and they didn’t take a single player on that side of the ball until Saturday. The defense got better with Derek Barnett and Rasul Douglas, but Sidney Jones may not contribute much in 2017 after suffering a torn Achilles at his pro day. He was a risky pick in the second round for a team in need of cornerback help. I didn’t think that was a chance the Eagles could take.

#JimmySays: In regard to not improving on offense, free agency happened at some point during this offseason, if I recall. I could have sworn the Eagles did something during that period.

Howie Roseman is still playing the long game with very young draft picks and one guy (Sidney Jones) who might not help until 2018. But the Eagles feel like they hit on Carson Wentz, and they got him Alshon Jeffery to help his second year along. So, there's nothing wrong with the long game. Fans just have to be patient. Is that a problem?

#JimmySays: I think most Philly fans are OK with the long game, honestly, as long as the team shows improvement and significant potential.

