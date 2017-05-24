Eagles NFL
052317JeffreyLurie Matt Rourke/AP

Jeffrey Lurie hustles back to his office to tune in for Jimmy Kempski's weekly Eagles chat.

May 24, 2017

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles had their first round of OTAs on Tuesday. Nobody died, so we'll call it a win.

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Marcus Smith was absent from OTAs, and it took a while for anyone to notice | What they’re saying: Kelce ready to move forward as Eagles center | Eagles OTA practice notes, May 23, 2017 | Blount on NFL's new celebration rule: 'I never knew what the rule was in the first place' | How Eagles are trying to better utilize one of Wentz's greatest strengths | Eagles' Isaac Seumalo taking first-team reps at left guard

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Philadelphia Eagles. Which rookies looked good in the first OTA practice, and how many Super Bowl MVP awards should we expect them to win? Where did the Birds get better or worse this offseason? Which current players are now in jeopardy of losing their jobs? Could the Eagles make more moves before the start of camp?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Police

05242017_Fairmount_vandals

WATCH: Vandal jumps from car to car on Philadelphia street

Sixers

052317_SmithJr_AP

How the latest NBA Draft and free agency news and rumors affect the Sixers

Death

05222017_small_tree_iStock

So, you want to hire a death doula?

Research

052217_Truviapackets

Truvía as insect 'birth control?' Drexel study finds second use for artificial sweetener

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.