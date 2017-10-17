Eagles power ranking roundup after Week 6

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click (be sure to read our NFC Hierarchy from this morning!).

Now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked:



The 5-1 start to the Eagles' season is bolstered by the fact they've won three on the road. Now they get to play their next three at home, where they're 2-0 this season and 8-2 over the past two years.

#JimmySays: I'll also add that the Eagles' remaining opponents have a combined record of 22-33.

Analysts and fans alike should take a deep dive into Carson Wentz's budding career. While he's been mentioned as a rising star, Wentz fell behind Jared Goff in the 2016 NFL Draft and behind Dak Prescott in the full-throttle evaluation analysts give these guys right off the bat. Yet, for all the fine statistical analysis, Wentz didn't enjoy the benefits of the league's leading rusher in 2016 or the top offensive line in football. Nor could he boast a true WR1 to go to in the clutch. Now, with an improved supporting cast around Wentz, we're seeing who the best quarterback from last year's draft really is. He's more accurate and uses his legs more effectively ... yes, even better than Prescott. Through five games, Wentz is the eighth-rated passer in the NFL, but at the top on pro football's biggest down (130.5 passer rating on third downs). And he's a huge reason Philly is 5-1.

#JimmySays: While he'll still have plenty of weapons around him on offense, it will be interesting to see how well Prescott plays without Zeke Elliott over the next six games.

A good argument can be made for them being No. 1. However, they played the No. 1 team and lost. It was a competitive game in Kansas City, but it’s still part of the resumes.

#JimmySays: Yep, the Eagles aren't as good as the Chiefs, in my view.

Fletcher Cox leads front four that anchors league's best run defense and consistently jeopardizes quarterbacks without much blitz help.

#JimmySays: Yep, the defensive line has been outstanding at times. They have helped mask a lot of the Eagles' issues in the secondary.

Will the Eagles be the NFL’s best team at season’s end? Probably not. But they are making progress and they have earned the top spot after an impressive triumph Thursday night at Carolina. Second-year QB Carson Wentz is getting better all the time while utilizing the help he has around him on a bolstered offense. The defense is pretty solid. Another major test looms Monday night with the Redskins coming to Lincoln Financial Field.

#JimmySays: I agree that the Eagles aren't the best team in the NFL. I'll take it a step further by noting that they're probably far from it. But the point here is correct that this team is very clearly moving in the right direction.

Carson Wentz is slowly building his MVP case, but the biggest strength of this team is premier play on both the offensive and defensive lines. They are a legitimate threat to finish atop the NFC in the end.

#JimmySays: Wentz is indeed an early-season MVP candidate.

