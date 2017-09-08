Eagles-Redskins injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins released their official injury reports for Sunday's game in Landover, Maryland. The Eagles are very healthy, while the Redskins have a number of siginificant injuries and/or absences.

Here's the Friday injury report, with analysis:

Nobody.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

Again, nobody, with the exception of perhaps rookie second round corner Sidney Jones, who everyone knew would miss Week 1 of the season the second it was revealed he tore his Achilles prior to the 2017 NFL Draft.

Welp, that was easy.

Questionable

• WR Jamison Crowder (hip): As we noted in our five matchups to watch, while the Eagles have perhaps closed the gap some against the Redskins' outside receivers, there should still be plenty of concern about their dynamic inside receivers in tight end Jordan Reed and slot receiver Jamison Crowder.

Reed is among the best receiving tight ends in the NFL, when healthy. Meanwhile, Crowder had a very productive second season in 2016, when he caught 67 passes for 847 yards and 7 TDs. The Redskins expect Malcolm Jenkins to match up with Reed (and I agree), which will likely leave Patrick Robinson to have to deal with Crowder.

Robinson had a terrible start to camp, but played better in the preseason games. Still, that's not a matchup the Eagles likely looking forward to. If Crowder is not 100 percent, that'll help offset a potential mismatch.

• LB Ryan Anderson (stinger): Anderson is a rookie play-making pass rusher who had 9 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 19 tackles for loss a year ago at Alabama.



• C Spencer Long (knee): In recent years, center has been a weak spot for the Redskins. Long is expected to start on Sunday. If he cannot go, it'll likely be rookie sixth-round pick Chase Roullier.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• OLB Trent Murphy (ACL): Murphy tore his ACL and will miss the season on IR. He had a breakout season in 2016, collecting 9 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

• S Su'a Cravens (?): Cravens was placed on the non-football/exempt list while he ponders whether or not he wants to retire. He'll have four weeks to make that decision. Here's what we said about Cravens in our 2016 Redskins draft grades:



As a player, Cravens is one of the trendy LB/S hybrids in the same mold of the Cardinals' Deone Bucannon. His mental makeup, however, has both been praised and criticized. On the one hand, Cravens is thought of as a highly instinctual player with a nose for the football. On the other hand, I was told he interviewed horribly, and even told teams that he did not like practicing.

In other words, Cravens' situation does not come as a major surprise to me.

• S DeAngelo Hall (ACL): Hall will start the season on the PUP list, as he is still not yet fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered Week 3 last season against the Giants.



• NT Phil Taylor (quad): Taylor was a first round pick in 2011 who hasn't played since 2014, but the Redskins took a shot on him with a non-guaranteed deal this season. He reportedly had a good camp, and was poised to start at NT until he tore a quad and landed on IR.



