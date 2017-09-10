Eagles NFL
091017DonnelPumphrey Michael Perez/AP

Eagles Donnel Pumphrey will be down to start the season.

September 10, 2017

Eagles-Redskins Week 1 inactives, with analysis

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles inactives
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles have released their Week 1 inactives. As noted in our injury report earlier this week, the Eagles head into the regular season with no injuries, other than rookie cornerback Sidney Jones.

None

RB Donnel Pumphrey: It was looking a lot like the Eagles wanted Pumphrey to have a significant role back in the spring, when he was getting a lot of reps with the first team offense. But after a disappointing training camp and preseason, Pump will be inactive for the foreseeable future.

WR Shelton Gibson: Gibson struggled mightily catching the ball in practice, but the team felt like his ceiling was worth keeping him on the roster. Again, Gibson won't be seeing the field anytime soon.

OG Chance Warmack: The Eagles will ride with seven offensive linemen on game day, with Stefen Wisniewski filling in at all three interior OL spots if need be, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai as the primary reserve at tackle.

DE Steven Means: Means had a great camp, as usual, but he's squeezed out by the Eagles' numbers at DE.

DT Elijah Qualls: Qualls struggled early in camp, but came on late. With four DTs ahead of him, Qualls will be down on game day.

CB Dexter McDougle: The newly acquired McDougle is still learning the defense.

CB Rasul Douglas: The Eagles will be rolling with just three active corners.

None

Nothing Earth-shattering here:

  1. RB Mack Brown
  2. CB Joshua Hosley
  3. OG Tyler Catalina
  4. OT T.J. Clemmings
  5. LB Josh Harvey-Clemons
  6. DL Anthony Lanier
  7. TE Jeremy Sprinkle

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

