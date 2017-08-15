Eagles release running back Ryan Mathews

The Philadelphia Eagles have released running back Ryan Mathews, who sustained a career-threatening neck injury late in the 2016 season.

Mathews originally signed with the Eagles during the disastrous 2015 offseason, Chip Kelly's only year with complete control of the team. Mathews' numbers were good in the two years he played in Philadelphia:

Ryan Mathews Rush Yards YPC TD 2015 106 539 5.1 6 2016 155 661 4.3 8 TOTAL 261 1200 4.6 14





However, he was plagued by an assortment of injuries (a theme throughout his career) as well as fumbling issues. Mathews fumbled six times during his two-year career in Philly on a low number of carries, with the most devastating fumble occurring against the Detroit Lions Week 5 this past season.

If Mathews had finished the season healthy, the Eagles might have found a trade partner for him, but that became an impossibility once his career was in doubt following a serious neck injury suffered in a win over the New York Giants Week 16. Mathews' contract was not guaranteed for injury.

Mathews was set to count for $5 million against the cap in 2017. With a passed physical, the Eagles will save $4 million of that total. Had he failed his physical, the Eagles would have likely been on the hook for Mathews' "Injury Protection Benefit," which would be $1,150,000, and a mere savings instead of $2.85 million.

The remaining running backs of note on the Eagles' roster are LeGarrette Blount, Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood, Donnel Pumphrey, Byron Marshall, and Corey Clement.

