Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Avonte Maddox

Leading up to Eagles rookie camp, we'll be comparing each of the Eagles' rookies to current NFL players. On Sunday, we started with second round pick Dallas Goedert. Today we'll take a look at fourth round corner Avonte Maddox.

At 5'9, 184, Maddox projects to slot corner in the NFL. Despite his smaller size, Maddox is feisty and confident, with very good speed. The player he reminds me of is Orlando Scandrick.



First a comparison of Maddox's and Scandrick's measurables:

Measurables Avonte Maddox Orlando Scandrick Height 5'9 5'10 Weight 184 192 40-yard dash 4.39 4.32 Vertical Jump 37" 33 1/2" Broad jump 125" 125"



It's also worth noting that Maddox was in the 97th percentile among corners competing at the Combine since 1999 in the 3-cone drill and the 99th percentile in the 60-yard shuttle.

Scandrick has been in the NFL for nine years, all with Dallas, before they released him this offseason. He's now with the Redskins. Like Maddox, he is undersized, speedy, and feisty.

One thing that has stood out about Scandrick's game over the last decade is his ability to blitz from his slot corner position. In fact, in our Cowboys dumpster fire post a couple summers ago, we goofed on Dallas' pass rush because Scandrick was (at the time) their active leader in career sacks, but obviously, that wasn't meant to slight Scandrick.

Maddox has that in his game as well.

In 2017, he had 4 sacks. In 2016, he had 2.5. The following is a breakdown by Fran Duffy and Greg Cosell on Maddox. The entire thing is good (and worth your time), but I have it set below to begin where they show Maddox's blitzing savvy:



If Maddox can carve out a career as solid as Scandrick's, I think the Eagles will be happy.

