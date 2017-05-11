Eagles sign seven draft picks

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they have signed seven of their eight draft picks, with the lone omission being first-round pick Derek Barnett.

A week ago, we published what each of the Eagles' rookie salary numbers will be, but will do so again for your convenience:

Player 2017 2018 2019 2020 Derek Barnett $2,336,543 $2,920,679 $3,504,815 $4,088,951 Sidney Jones $1,116,376 $1,395,470 $1,674,564 $1,953,658 Rasul Douglas $641,572 $731,572 $821,572 $911,572 Mack Hollins $623,917 $713,917 $803,572 $893,917 Donnel Pumphrey $607,246 $697,246 $787,246 $877,246 Shelton Gibson $529,312 $619,312 $709,312 $799,312 Nathan Gerry $515,487 $605,487 $695,487 $785,487 Elijah Qualls $496,803 $586,803 $676,803 $766,803

It's likely that Barnett remains unsigned simply because they cannot yet fit him in under the salary cap. That signing could come after the Eagles eventually release Ryan Mathews.



