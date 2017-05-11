Eagles sign seven draft picks

May 11, 2017
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they have signed seven of their eight draft picks, with the lone omission being first-round pick Derek Barnett.
#Eagles sign seven #EaglesDraft picks:— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 11, 2017
Sidney Jones
Rasul Douglas
Mack Hollins
Donnel Pumphrey
Shelton Gibson
Nathan Gerry
Elijah Qualls pic.twitter.com/hHND5jwcV5
A week ago, we published what each of the Eagles' rookie salary numbers will be, but will do so again for your convenience:
|Player
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Derek Barnett
|$2,336,543
|$2,920,679
|$3,504,815
|$4,088,951
|Sidney Jones
|$1,116,376
|$1,395,470
|$1,674,564
|$1,953,658
|Rasul Douglas
|$641,572
|$731,572
|$821,572
|$911,572
|Mack Hollins
|$623,917
|$713,917
|$803,572
|$893,917
|Donnel Pumphrey
|$607,246
|$697,246
|$787,246
|$877,246
|Shelton Gibson
|$529,312
|$619,312
|$709,312
|$799,312
|Nathan Gerry
|$515,487
|$605,487
|$695,487
|$785,487
|Elijah Qualls
|$496,803
|$586,803
|$676,803
|$766,803
It's likely that Barnett remains unsigned simply because they cannot yet fit him in under the salary cap. That signing could come after the Eagles eventually release Ryan Mathews.
Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski
Like Jimmy on Facebook.