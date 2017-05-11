Eagles NFL
May 11, 2017

Eagles sign seven draft picks

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they have signed seven of their eight draft picks, with the lone omission being first-round pick Derek Barnett.

A week ago, we published what each of the Eagles' rookie salary numbers will be, but will do so again for your convenience:

Player2017201820192020
Derek Barnett$2,336,543$2,920,679$3,504,815$4,088,951
Sidney Jones$1,116,376$1,395,470$1,674,564$1,953,658
Rasul Douglas$641,572$731,572$821,572$911,572
Mack Hollins$623,917$713,917$803,572$893,917
Donnel Pumphrey$607,246$697,246$787,246$877,246
Shelton Gibson$529,312$619,312$709,312$799,312
Nathan Gerry$515,487$605,487$695,487$785,487
Elijah Qualls$496,803$586,803$676,803$766,803

It's likely that Barnett remains unsigned simply because they cannot yet fit him in under the salary cap. That signing could come after the Eagles eventually release Ryan Mathews.

Jimmy Kempski

