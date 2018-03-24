Eagles' signing of WR Mike Wallace feels like a steal

In NFL free agency this offseason, a lot of stupid money went to a lot of wide receivers, each of whom have their various warts. With the Eagles having traded former No. 2 wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers for a young cornerback, they were in the market for a No. 2 wide receiver.

The assumption here was that they would have to overpay for a replacement worthy of "No. 2 wide receiver status." That didn't happen.

Instead, the Eagles were able to sign veteran Mike Wallace (31) to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, and as much as $4 million with incentives. Whether you want to call it $2.5 million or $4 million, there were 14 free agent wide receivers (and counting, maybe) who signed contracts worth at least $5 million per season. Here's how their money compares to Wallace's:

Player Years Money APY Sammy Watkins, Chiefs 3 $48 million $16 million Jarvis Landry, Browns 1 $15.98 million $15.98 million Allen Robinson, Bears 3 $42 million $14 million Donte Moncrief, Jaguars 1 $9.6 million $9.6 million Marqise Lee, Jaguars 4 $34 million $8.5 million Paul Richardson, Redskins 5 $40 million $8 million Albert Wilson, Dolphins 3 $24 million $8 million Jordy Nelson, Raiders 2 $14.2 million $7.1 million Michael Crabtree, Ravens 3 $21 million $7 million Taylor Gabriel, Bears 4 $26 million $6.5 million Allen Hurns, Cowboys 2 $12 million $6 million Danny Amendola, Dolphins 2 $12 million $6 million John Brown, Ravens 1 $5 million $5 million Ryan Grant, Colts 1 $5 million $5 million Mike Wallace, Eagles 1 $2.5 million $2.5 million

As you can see, even with a contract that can grow to as much as $4 million in 2018, Wallace will still earn just a fraction of what the other receivers on the list above will be paid.

And yet, over the last two seasons, Wallace had 1765 receiving yards while playing in a Ravens offense that ranked 17th overall in 2016 and 27th in 2017. Of the receivers earning contracts worth at least $5 million per season in free agency this offseason, only Jarvis Landry had more receiving yards during that span.

Player Receiving yards: Last 2 years Jarvis Landry, Browns 2123 Mike Wallace, Eagles 1765 Jordy Nelson, Raiders 1739 Michael Crabtree, Ravens 1621 Marqise Lee, Jaguars 1553 Sammy Watkins, Chiefs 1023 Paul Richardson, Redskins 991 Allen Hurns, Cowboys 961 Taylor Gabriel, Bears 957 Danny Amendola, Dolphins 902 Allen Robinson, Bears 900 Albert Wilson, Dolphins 833 John Brown, Ravens 816 Donte Moncrief, Jaguars 698 Ryan Grant, Colts 649

In Philadelphia, Wallace will serve as the fourth receiving option in the offense, behind Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, and Nelson Agholor. Opposing defenses will have to respect Wallace's deep speed, which should open up the intermediate areas of the field. He'll essentially have the same role as Torrey Smith, but with better speed and hands.

So if Wallace is such an obvious upgrade over Smith, why were the Eagles able to sign him to such a reasonable deal?

Uh... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Is he a bad guy? Apparently not. In Baltimore, Wallace was reportedly very well liked both by his teammates and the media, according to Ravens beat writer Jeff Zrebiec.

Wallace spent one lackluster year in Minnesota, where head coach Mike Zimmer spoke glowingly about him after his release, via Ben Goessling of ESPN.

"I would like him back. I love the kid, I love his heart," he said. "He didn't bitch one time about not getting the ball. He just went and worked every day and tried to get guys better. He loves it here, he loves Teddy. If it can get worked out, I'd like to have him back. But I want to do what's best for Mike Wallace, too. I told most of the players that are free agents that I want them to do what's best for them."

So is it just that he's old?

That would be my best guess, though the "old guy market" is one that Howie Roseman capitalized on last offseason.

In 2017, DE Chris Long and CB Patrick Robinson were signed three weeks into free agency, while LeGarrette Blount (May), Corey Graham (August), and Dannell Ellerbe (November) were just sitting on the street waiting for someone to sign them long after many of their less talented peers had already signed deals with teams around the league. They were all also dirt cheap.

Player Contract Chris Long (32) 2 years, $4.5 million Corey Graham (32) 1 year, $1.6 million Dannell Ellerbe (32) 1 year, $900,000 ($370,588 prorated) LeGarrette Blount (31) 1 year, $1.25 million Patrick Robinson (30) 1 year, $775,000 (as estimated by overthecap.com)



Youth is good, if you're looking to develop players over time and hit a home run on a budding prospect. However, Roseman's 'old guy' strategy paid off in the short term in a huge way for the Eagles in 2017. It would appear he's trying to make it work with Wallace once again in 2018.

