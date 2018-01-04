January 04, 2018

Eagles starter to serve coffee at fundraiser

All proceeds will go to the newly established Saxbys Fellowship, which was created in partnership with CCP

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Coffee is prepared at a coffeeshop in Philadelphia.

Back in November, Saxbys threw a pay-what-you-wish party/fundraiser with special guests and Eagles players.

On Monday, Jan. 8, the locally-based coffee and hospitality company will host a similar event at Beneficial Bank Place on Market Street.

RELATED: Wild-card round NFL picks (and playoff bracket predictions)

Serving the drinks will be several guest baristas. Malcolm Jenkins, starting safety for the Eagles, will be behind the counter from 11 a.m. to noon.

Guests can order from a full menu, setting the price themselves. All proceeds will go to the newly established Saxbys Fellowship, which was created in partnership with the Community College of Philadelphia. It will provide scholarships for 10 students per year.

Below is the full lineup of guest bartenders for the event. The cafe will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8:30-9:15 a.m. - Beneficial Bank CEO Gerry Cuddy will serve drinks behind the bar.
9:15-10 a.m. - Agile Cat CEO Peter Madden will serve drinks behind the bar.
11 a.m. to noon - Philadelphia Eagles Malcolm Jenkins will serve drinks behind the bar.
11:30-11:45 a.m. - Councilwoman Cherelle Parker will stop by the cafe.
1-2 p.m. - Mike Jerrick from FOX29's Good Day Philadelphia will serve drinks behind the bar.

Saxbys Fundraiser at Beneficial Bank Place

Monday, Jan. 8
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Pay-what-you-wish
Beneficial Bank Place
1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

