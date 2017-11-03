Food & Drink Coffee
Saxbys Saxbys/From Facebook

A Saxbys iced coffee.

November 03, 2017

An Eagles player could be your barista on Tuesday

New Saxbys location is hosting a preview party/fundraiser with local celebrities

Food & Drink Coffee Philadelphia Community College of Philadelphia Center City Fundraisers Openings Eagles Mayor Jim Kenney
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, an Eagles player could be the one handing you your morning coffee.

Saxbys is expanding its Philly footprint by opening a new café at 1800 Chestnut St. To celebrate, there will be a pay-what-you-wish preview party/fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mayor Jim Kenney, State Rep. Jordan Harris, City Councilman Allan Domb, FOX29's Quincy Harris and Eagles players Chris Long and Rodney McLeod will be the event's celebrity baristas.

RELATED: Eagles players to walk in fundraiser fashion show | Eagles' Chris Long to donate all of 2017 salary to charity

Each will spend time behind the counter serving drinks and will also mingle with visitors.

Guests can order from a full menu, but will be able to pay whatever they want.

All proceeds will go to the newly established Saxbys Fellowship, which was created in partnership with the Community College of Philadelphia. It will provide scholarships for 10 students per year. 

Saxbys will match 100 percent of total contributions from the Nov. 7 event to double the financial impact of the fund.

Saxbys New Café Preview Party

Tuesday, Nov. 7
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Pay-what-you-wish donations
1800 Chestnut St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

103117_Ajayi-2_AP

Why Jay Ajayi cost so little – and why those red flags don't seem to worry Eagles

LGBT

11012017_William_Way_convo_NHM

One year later: Strides made on Gayborhood racism, but work still to be done

Restaurants

Le Bec FIn

10 of Philly's most missed closed restaurants

Hospitals

Jefferson Hospital

Here's how Philly hospitals grade out in survey on patient safety

Escapes

Limited - Arizona

$919 & up -- 4.5-Star Winter Cancun Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$639 & up -- Montego Bay: All-Incl. Getaway w/Upgrade & Air

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.