An Eagles player could be your barista on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, an Eagles player could be the one handing you your morning coffee.

Saxbys is expanding its Philly footprint by opening a new café at 1800 Chestnut St. To celebrate, there will be a pay-what-you-wish preview party/fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mayor Jim Kenney, State Rep. Jordan Harris, City Councilman Allan Domb, FOX29's Quincy Harris and Eagles players Chris Long and Rodney McLeod will be the event's celebrity baristas.



Each will spend time behind the counter serving drinks and will also mingle with visitors.



Guests can order from a full menu, but will be able to pay whatever they want.

All proceeds will go to the newly established Saxbys Fellowship, which was created in partnership with the Community College of Philadelphia. It will provide scholarships for 10 students per year.

Saxbys will match 100 percent of total contributions from the Nov. 7 event to double the financial impact of the fund.

Saxbys New Café Preview Party

Tuesday, Nov. 7

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Pay-what-you-wish donations

1800 Chestnut St.