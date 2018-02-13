February 13, 2018

Eagles stay or go: Tight end

By Jimmy Kempski
Zach Ertz will be back in 2018, but can the Eagles afford Trey Burton?

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason is (finally) underway, let's take a look at each position and figure out which players will be back in 2018, and which ones will be playing elsewhere.

Zach Ertz

Ertz has become a top-five type of tight end in the NFL, as his numbers have steadily improved each year in the league. He also only had the winning touchdown in the Super Bowl. No big deal.

#JimmyVerdict: I'd say he's safe.

Your verdict:

Brent Celek

In 2016, Celek signed a contract extension that essentially served as a pay cut. In 2017, he took a million dollar pay cut, reducing his salary from $4 million to $3 million. In 2018, Celek is scheduled to count for $5 million against the cap, $4 million of which the Eagles would save if they released him. There's no way Celek will ever see that money, which means that he'll either be taking another pay cut, retiring, or being released.

Celek's body has taken a pounding over an 11-year career in the NFL. Now that he has a ring, there's a decent chance he calls it a career while on top, and if so, he'll be remembered as a great Eagle.

#JimmyVerdict: I have no inside insight here, but I think Celek will retire.

Your verdict:

Trey Burton

Burton has been a tremendously useful player for the Eagles, serving as a core special teamer, and something of a jack-of-all-trades within the regular offense. In the two games Ertz missed this season due to injury (Broncos and Rams), Burton showed up in a big way, catching 7 passes for 112 yards and 3 TDs.

Unfortunately for the Birds, Burton will be a free agent on March 14th.

#JimmyVerdictI believe that some team out there is going to pay Burton like a starting tight end, and the Eagles simply don't have the resources to compete with offers he'll receive.

Your verdict:

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Orange = They'll make it to camp, and will have to prove they belong on the roster.

(Note: Some mobile versions will not display colors.)

 Position
 QBCarson Wentz Nick Foles Nate Sudfeld  
 RBJay Ajayi LeGarrette Blount Corey Clement Darren Sproles 
 RB (cont) Wendell SmallwoodDonnel Pumphrey Kenjon Barner  
 WRAlshon Jeffery Torrey Smith Nelson Agholor Mack Hollins 
 WR (cont) Shelton GibsonMarcus Johnson   
 TE Zach ErtzBrent Celek Trey Burton  
Jimmy Kempski
