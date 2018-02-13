Eagles stay or go: Tight end

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason is (finally) underway, let's take a look at each position and figure out which players will be back in 2018, and which ones will be playing elsewhere.

Previous "Stay or Go" positional analysis

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver

Zach Ertz

Ertz has become a top-five type of tight end in the NFL, as his numbers have steadily improved each year in the league. He also only had the winning touchdown in the Super Bowl. No big deal.

#JimmyVerdict: I'd say he's safe.



Your verdict:

Brent Celek

In 2016, Celek signed a contract extension that essentially served as a pay cut. In 2017, he took a million dollar pay cut, reducing his salary from $4 million to $3 million. In 2018, Celek is scheduled to count for $5 million against the cap, $4 million of which the Eagles would save if they released him. There's no way Celek will ever see that money, which means that he'll either be taking another pay cut, retiring, or being released.



Celek's body has taken a pounding over an 11-year career in the NFL. Now that he has a ring, there's a decent chance he calls it a career while on top, and if so, he'll be remembered as a great Eagle.

#JimmyVerdict: I have no inside insight here, but I think Celek will retire.



Your verdict:

Trey Burton

Burton has been a tremendously useful player for the Eagles, serving as a core special teamer, and something of a jack-of-all-trades within the regular offense. In the two games Ertz missed this season due to injury (Broncos and Rams), Burton showed up in a big way, catching 7 passes for 112 yards and 3 TDs.

Unfortunately for the Birds, Burton will be a free agent on March 14th.

#JimmyVerdict: I believe that some team out there is going to pay Burton like a starting tight end, and the Eagles simply don't have the resources to compete with offers he'll receive.



Your verdict:

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Orange = They'll make it to camp, and will have to prove they belong on the roster.

(Note: Some mobile versions will not display colors.)

Position 1 2 3 4 QB Carson Wentz Nick Foles Nate Sudfeld RB Jay Ajayi LeGarrette Blount Corey Clement Darren Sproles RB (cont) Wendell Smallwood Donnel Pumphrey Kenjon Barner WR Alshon Jeffery Torrey Smith Nelson Agholor Mack Hollins WR (cont) Shelton Gibson Marcus Johnson TE Zach Ertz Brent Celek Trey Burton LT LG C RG RT DE DT OLB ILB CB S K/P/LS Head coach Defensive coordinator GM



Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.