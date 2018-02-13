Here are all 118 songs played during the Eagles parade

February 13, 2018
The Eagles parade was awesome. Everybody – but for a few unfortunate souls – knows this.
If there was a less-than-awesome aspect of the event, one could argue it was the hours of waiting until the caravan made its way past your vantage point. (And even that was worth it.)
From our muddy vantage point along the Ben Franklin Parkway, one thing that helped pass the time was the awesome playlist blaring through speakers all morning and early afternoon.
Such a memorable set of songs shouldn't just be heard once. If you're anything like me, you wanted to know the set list so you could listen to it over and over again.
That's why I reached out to Fred Stein, who produced the parade, in an attempt to track it down. The Eagles hired the DJ, Brandon Williams, so it took a few days to get the information. But secure the playlist we did, on Tuesday afternoon.
With no further ado, here are all the tracks that played – according to the spreadsheet, between 10:16:50 a.m. and 3:13:06 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2018 – as the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles made their way from Lincoln Financial Field to the front steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
(For the purposes of the public record, Meek Mill showed up as singer or featured performer five times throughout.)
Fly Eagles Fly.
Bodak Yellow (Promo Only Clean Edit) – Cardi B
Gucci Gang (PO Clean Edit) – Lil Pump
Nasty Freestyle (Promo Only Clean Edit) – T-Wayne
Low – Flo Rida Feat. T-Pain
Shots *PO Clean Edit* – LMFAO
It's Tricky – Run DMC
Push It – Salt N' Pepa
Don't Stop The Party – Pitbull
Danza Kuduro (Boriqua Segway Chant-Chop Mix) – DJ Pierre Toma
Bailar (Remix) – Deorro Featuring Pitbull And Elvis Crespo
Hotel Room Service – Pitbull
Fireball – Pitbull
It Takes Two – Rob Base
Rapper's Delight – Sugarhill Gang
Finesse Every Little Step (Club Killers Time Machine Segue) Clean Cardi First – Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Bobby Brown
Poison (Extended Club Version) – Bell Biv DeVoe
Apache – Sugarhill Gang
Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson Feat. Bruno Mars
Motownphilly -- Boyz II Men
Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice
Now That We Found Love - Heavy D
Crank That -- Soulja Boy
Cupid Shuffle -- Cupid
Rolex -- Ayo & Teo
Humble (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- Kendrick Lamar
Rake It Up -- Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj
Wobble -- V.I.C.
Wild Thoughts (Clean Edit) -- DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
Unforgettable (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- French Montana Featuring Swae Lee
Mi Gente -- J Balvin & Willy William
Hot In Here -- Nelly
Fly - Sugar Ray
This is How We Do It -- Montell Jordan
Hip Hop Hooray - Naughty By Nature
Let Me Clear My Throat - DJ Kool
Here Comes The Hotstepper -- Kamoze, Ini
December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night) - Four Seasons
Walk This Way -- RUN DMC
Get Down on It -- Kool & the Gang
Brick House - Commodores
Another One Bites the Dust -- Queen
Time Of Our Lives [Clean] -- Pitbull Feat. Ne-Yo
Wild Ones -- Flo Rida Feat. Sia
I Love It (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- Icona Pop Feat. Charli XCX
Can't Stop The Feeling (Daniel Siman Tov Remix) [Intro Clean] -- Justin Timberlake
Don't Stop Believin' (Radio Edit) -- George Lamond
Don't Stop Believing' (Levels Banger Mash-Mix) -- Avicii/Journey/Clockwork/DJ DEVILLE
Good Feeling -- Flo Rida
I Like To Move It -- Reel 2 Reel
Boom, Boom, Boom -- Outhere Brothers
Baby Got Back -- Sir Mix-A-Lot
Shook Me All Night Long -- AC/DC
Baby -- Justin Bieber
One More Time (radio edit) -- Mike Pinto
House Party (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- Meek Mill feat. Young Chris
Ball Player -- Meek Mill feat. Quavo
JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem) - - Jay Hilfigerrr And Zayion McCall
Plain Jane (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- A$AP Ferg
No Limit -- G. Eazy feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B
All The Way Up (Clean) -- Fat Joe Featuring French Montana And Remy Ma
Despacito (Remix) -- Luis Fonsi Featuring Justin Bieber And Daddy Yankee
Electric Slide -- Marcia Griffiths
Fly Like an Eagle -- Steve Miller Band
Give Me Everything -- Pitbull feat. Ne-Yo
Move Shake Drop -- DJ Laz F./Flo Rida, Casely & Pitbull
In The Ayer -- Flo Rida feat. will.i.am
Calabria 2007 -- Enur Feat. Natasja
Something Just Like This (Stash Konig Remix) [Intro Clean] -- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Shape Of You (Ellis Remix) [Intro Clean] -- Ed Sheeran
Shut Up And Dance -- Walk the Moon
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air -- Will Smith
Talk Dirty [Super Clean Version] -- Jason Derulo F./2 Chainz
679 (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- Fetty Wap feat. Remy Boyz
Lip Gloss -- Lil Mama
Lemon (PO Clean Edit) -- N.E.R.D feat. Rihanna
Senorita -- Justin Timberlake
Turn Down For What [Single Edit] -- Lil Jon
Turbulence -- Steve Aoki & Laidback Luke f./Lil Jon
Public Service Announcement (Interlude) -- Jay Z
Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) -- Migos
DNA -- Kendrick Lamar
Mask Off (Clean) -- Future
I'ma Boss (PO Clean Edit) -- Meek Mill feat. Rick Ross
Started from the Bottom (Clean) -- Drake
Lose Yourself -- Eminem
Big Rings -- Drake & Future
You Can't Stop Me -- Andy Mineo
XO Tour Llif3 (Clean) -- Lil Uzi Vert
Jump Around -- House of Pain
Be Faithful -- Crooklyn Clan (Feat. Fatman Scoop)
Juicy -- Notorious B.I.G.
Broccoli (Clean) -- D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
All I Do Is Win (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- DJ Khaled Feat. T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg & Rick Ross
We Fly High (PO Clean Edit) -- Jim Jones
Drop It Like It's Hot -- Snoop Dogg feat. Pharrell
Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae) -- Silento
My House -- Flo Rida
Pon De Replay -- Rihanna
The Humpty Dance -- Old School Rap
Shoop -- Salt N Pepa
Gonna Fly Now (Theme from "Rocky") -- Bill Conti
Celebrate (From the Original Motion Picture Penguins of "Madagascar") -- Pitbull
Celebration -- Kool & The Gang
Dreams and Nightmares -- Meek Mill
House Party (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- Meek Mill feat. Young Chris
All I Do Is Win (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- DJ Khaled Feat. T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg & Rick Ross
Party Rock Anthem -- LMFAO
The Anthem (feat. Lil Jon) -- Pitbull
Culo -- Pitbull
I Took The Night (Clean Radio Edit) -- Chelley
Loca People (Clean - What The Heck Radio Edit) -- Sak Noel
StarJack - Seven Nation Army 2014 -- The White Stripes (StarJack And Collini Big Room Edit)
World Hold on (Club Mix) -- Bob Sinclair
Everybody Dance Now (Kingz 2013 Bootleg) -- Anthem Kingz
Alive Suckas (JD Live EBC Bootleg) CK Cut -- Empire Of The Sun vs TJR
Work (Lil Jon vs Masters at Work vs Hard Rock Sofa Bootleg) -- Anthem Kingz
This Girl (Intro Clean) -- Kungs & Cookin On 3 Burners
I Believe I Can Fly -- R. Kelly
• • •
Here's a quick playlist from Spotify for your listening enjoyment. Feel free to create your own.