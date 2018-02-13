Here are all 118 songs played during the Eagles parade

The Eagles parade was awesome. Everybody – but for a few unfortunate souls – knows this.



If there was a less-than-awesome aspect of the event, one could argue it was the hours of waiting until the caravan made its way past your vantage point. (And even that was worth it.)

From our muddy vantage point along the Ben Franklin Parkway, one thing that helped pass the time was the awesome playlist blaring through speakers all morning and early afternoon.

Such a memorable set of songs shouldn't just be heard once. If you're anything like me, you wanted to know the set list so you could listen to it over and over again.

That's why I reached out to Fred Stein, who produced the parade, in an attempt to track it down. The Eagles hired the DJ, Brandon Williams, so it took a few days to get the information. But secure the playlist we did, on Tuesday afternoon.

With no further ado, here are all the tracks that played – according to the spreadsheet, between 10:16:50 a.m. and 3:13:06 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2018 – as the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles made their way from Lincoln Financial Field to the front steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

(For the purposes of the public record, Meek Mill showed up as singer or featured performer five times throughout.)

Fly Eagles Fly.

THE EAGLES PARADE SET LIST

Bodak Yellow (Promo Only Clean Edit) – Cardi B

Gucci Gang (PO Clean Edit) – Lil Pump

Nasty Freestyle (Promo Only Clean Edit) – T-Wayne

Low – Flo Rida Feat. T-Pain

Shots *PO Clean Edit* – LMFAO

It's Tricky – Run DMC

Push It – Salt N' Pepa

Don't Stop The Party – Pitbull

Danza Kuduro (Boriqua Segway Chant-Chop Mix) – DJ Pierre Toma

Bailar (Remix) – Deorro Featuring Pitbull And Elvis Crespo

Hotel Room Service – Pitbull

Fireball – Pitbull

It Takes Two – Rob Base

Rapper's Delight – Sugarhill Gang

Finesse Every Little Step (Club Killers Time Machine Segue) Clean Cardi First – Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Bobby Brown

Poison (Extended Club Version) – Bell Biv DeVoe

Apache – Sugarhill Gang

Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson Feat. Bruno Mars

Motownphilly -- Boyz II Men

Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice

Now That We Found Love - Heavy D

Crank That -- Soulja Boy

Cupid Shuffle -- Cupid

Rolex -- Ayo & Teo

Humble (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- Kendrick Lamar

Rake It Up -- Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj

Wobble -- V.I.C.

Wild Thoughts (Clean Edit) -- DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

Unforgettable (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- French Montana Featuring Swae Lee

Mi Gente -- J Balvin & Willy William

Hot In Here -- Nelly

Fly - Sugar Ray

This is How We Do It -- Montell Jordan

Hip Hop Hooray - Naughty By Nature

Let Me Clear My Throat - DJ Kool

Here Comes The Hotstepper -- Kamoze, Ini

December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night) - Four Seasons

Walk This Way -- RUN DMC

Get Down on It -- Kool & the Gang

Brick House - Commodores

Another One Bites the Dust -- Queen

Time Of Our Lives [Clean] -- Pitbull Feat. Ne-Yo

Wild Ones -- Flo Rida Feat. Sia

I Love It (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- Icona Pop Feat. Charli XCX

Can't Stop The Feeling (Daniel Siman Tov Remix) [Intro Clean] -- Justin Timberlake

Don't Stop Believin' (Radio Edit) -- George Lamond

Don't Stop Believing' (Levels Banger Mash-Mix) -- Avicii/Journey/Clockwork/DJ DEVILLE

Good Feeling -- Flo Rida

I Like To Move It -- Reel 2 Reel

Boom, Boom, Boom -- Outhere Brothers

Baby Got Back -- Sir Mix-A-Lot

Shook Me All Night Long -- AC/DC

Baby -- Justin Bieber

One More Time (radio edit) -- Mike Pinto

House Party (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- Meek Mill feat. Young Chris

Ball Player -- Meek Mill feat. Quavo

JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem) - - Jay Hilfigerrr And Zayion McCall

Plain Jane (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- A$AP Ferg

No Limit -- G. Eazy feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B

All The Way Up (Clean) -- Fat Joe Featuring French Montana And Remy Ma

Despacito (Remix) -- Luis Fonsi Featuring Justin Bieber And Daddy Yankee

Electric Slide -- Marcia Griffiths

Fly Like an Eagle -- Steve Miller Band

Give Me Everything -- Pitbull feat. Ne-Yo

Move Shake Drop -- DJ Laz F./Flo Rida, Casely & Pitbull

In The Ayer -- Flo Rida feat. will.i.am

Calabria 2007 -- Enur Feat. Natasja

Something Just Like This (Stash Konig Remix) [Intro Clean] -- The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Shape Of You (Ellis Remix) [Intro Clean] -- Ed Sheeran

Shut Up And Dance -- Walk the Moon

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air -- Will Smith

Talk Dirty [Super Clean Version] -- Jason Derulo F./2 Chainz

679 (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- Fetty Wap feat. Remy Boyz

Lip Gloss -- Lil Mama

Lemon (PO Clean Edit) -- N.E.R.D feat. Rihanna

Senorita -- Justin Timberlake

Turn Down For What [Single Edit] -- Lil Jon

Turbulence -- Steve Aoki & Laidback Luke f./Lil Jon

Public Service Announcement (Interlude) -- Jay Z

Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) -- Migos

DNA -- Kendrick Lamar

Mask Off (Clean) -- Future

I'ma Boss (PO Clean Edit) -- Meek Mill feat. Rick Ross

Started from the Bottom (Clean) -- Drake

Lose Yourself -- Eminem

Big Rings -- Drake & Future

You Can't Stop Me -- Andy Mineo

XO Tour Llif3 (Clean) -- Lil Uzi Vert

Jump Around -- House of Pain

Be Faithful -- Crooklyn Clan (Feat. Fatman Scoop)

Juicy -- Notorious B.I.G.

Broccoli (Clean) -- D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

All I Do Is Win (Promo Only Clean Edit) -- DJ Khaled Feat. T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg & Rick Ross

We Fly High (PO Clean Edit) -- Jim Jones

Drop It Like It's Hot -- Snoop Dogg feat. Pharrell

Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae) -- Silento

My House -- Flo Rida

Pon De Replay -- Rihanna

The Humpty Dance -- Old School Rap

Shoop -- Salt N Pepa

Gonna Fly Now (Theme from "Rocky") -- Bill Conti

Celebrate (From the Original Motion Picture Penguins of "Madagascar") -- Pitbull

Celebration -- Kool & The Gang

Dreams and Nightmares -- Meek Mill

Party Rock Anthem -- LMFAO

The Anthem (feat. Lil Jon) -- Pitbull

Culo -- Pitbull

I Took The Night (Clean Radio Edit) -- Chelley

Loca People (Clean - What The Heck Radio Edit) -- Sak Noel

StarJack - Seven Nation Army 2014 -- The White Stripes (StarJack And Collini Big Room Edit)

World Hold on (Club Mix) -- Bob Sinclair

Everybody Dance Now (Kingz 2013 Bootleg) -- Anthem Kingz

Alive Suckas (JD Live EBC Bootleg) CK Cut -- Empire Of The Sun vs TJR

Work (Lil Jon vs Masters at Work vs Hard Rock Sofa Bootleg) -- Anthem Kingz

This Girl (Intro Clean) -- Kungs & Cookin On 3 Burners

I Believe I Can Fly -- R. Kelly

Here's a quick playlist from Spotify for your listening enjoyment. Feel free to create your own.







