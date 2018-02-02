February 02, 2018

Eagles Super Bowl chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
020218EaglesFans Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are underdogs. Again.

Hey, did you hear? The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Super Bowl, which is apparently a big deal, or something. They're playing the New England Patriots, who as luck would have it, was the Eagles' opponent the last time they made it to the big game. Crazy, right?

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Here's what dumb Patriots fans are saying about the Eagles behind your back | Will idiots snub Brian Dawkins and Terrell Owens for the Hall of Fame again in 2018? | Eagles release an awesome Super Bowl hype video | Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski clears concussion protocol, will play in Super Bowl | Is supremely respected Jason Peters a future scout or coach?

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. How in the world did Nick Foles go from "Raiders and Cowboys Nick Foles" to "Vikings Nick Foles?" Can he keep it up? What are some of the matchup advantages the Eagles have over the Patriots? What are some of the disadvantages? Can the defense dominate once again, and will Nick Foles be "good Nick" or "bad Nick" in the biggest game of his career?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Just In

Must Read

Wing Bowl 26

Photos from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 at the Wells Fargo Center
12_020218_WingBowl26_Carroll.jpg

Courts

WATCH: Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in courtroom
larry nassar attack

Wing Bowl 26

Molly Schuyler wins WIP's Wing Bowl 26, becomes first to top 500 wings eaten
38_020218_WingBowl26_Carroll.jpg

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's Super Bowl LII pick
USATSI_10579241.jpg

Super Bowl LII

A beer lover's road trip to watch the Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Minneapolis Super Bowl map

Families

Eagles' magical season lifts daughter, Philly families through loss and grief
Gianna Demedio

Escapes

Limited - Dunn's River Beach in Jamaica

$889 & up -- Upscale 5-Nt. Adults-Only Jamaica Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.