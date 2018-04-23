April 23, 2018

Eagles Super Bowl parade cost $2.7 million in police overtime, damages

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Contributor
Goverment Eagles
Carroll - Eagles Parade Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Eagles parade along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 20th Street during the Super Bowl championship parade, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

OK, Philly. Time to put your money where your mouth is.

Last Friday, Mayor Jim Kenney’s office announced the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade cost $2.27 million in total. So, it’s time to pay up.

The tab includes $2 million in overtime for city officials — most notably police officers who worked overtime — and the rest will go to damages incurred during the festivities. (What damages, you say?)

The Eagles reportedly will cover the $273,000 in damages, leaving it up to taxpayers to cover $500,000. The city will pick up the $1.5 million difference.

“We thank the Eagles for their contribution to cover property damages on top of everything else they did to make the parade and ceremony so special,” Mayor Kenney said. “We’d also like to thank the Commonwealth for helping defray the security costs to help ensure that this was a joyous day for residents throughout Philadelphia and the region.”

Kenney added that the funds brought in from the playoff home games at the Linc totaled $2.3 million, and would help offset the bill on the parade. He called the Super Bowl celebration a “nearly flawless celebration,” regardless of the flack the city garnered nationwide for living up to its rowdy, good-for-nothing, underdog reputation.

The other Philadelphia event that compares to the revelry was the 2008 Phillies World Series parade, which cost taxpayers more than $1 million, according to the Inquirer.

“We’re very proud of the team,” Kenney said in a statement, “and its fans made Philadelphia shine on the day of the parade.”

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Goverment Eagles Philadelphia Parades Finances NFL Super Bowl

Just In

Must Read

Investigation

Police: Woman, man killed outside party near Temple University
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser

Eagles

Game-by-game 2018 Eagles win-loss predictions
042118CarsonWentz

Anderson Cooper

Q&A: Anderson Cooper talks touring with Andy Cohen and escaping the drama of politics
Anderson Cooper

Development

Philadelphia city controller releases data, policy analysis of 10-year tax abatement
Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline Buildings

Festivals

Check out these free events at Philly Tech Week 2018
Philly Tech Week

Police

Philly police commish apologizes to men arrested at Starbucks
Carroll - Police Commissioner Richard Ross

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.