February 07, 2018

Philly police looking for men who smashed A.C. Moore window during Eagles celebration

Damage to South Broad Street store estimated to be $4,000

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Vandalism
Police_AC_Moore Source/Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia police are looking to identify these two men, who allegedly used a metal pole to break a window at A.C. Moore Arts and Craft during the Eagles' Super Bowl celebration.

Philadelphia police are looking to arrest two men who allegedly used a metal pole to break a window at the A.C. Moore Arts and Craft store in Center City following the Eagles' Super Bowl victory.

Tens of thousands of fans swarmed South Broad Street immediately after the Eagles captured their first Super Bowl win by upending the New England Patriots in thrilling fashion. Most fans celebrated peacefully, but some people engaged in vandalism, particularly as the celebration lasted into the wee hours of Monday morning. 

RELATED: What you need to know about the Eagles' Super Bowl parade

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, police say two unknown men smashed a window of the A.C. Moore store at Broad and Chestnut streets. Damage to the window, located on the Chestnut Street side of the store, are estimated at $4,000.

The first suspect is a white male in his late 20s, with a heavy build and glasses, according to police. He was wearing dark sweatpants, tan boots and a white Eagles jersey – No. 34 with the name Turner on the back. 

Video surveillance recovered by police shows the man removing his jersey, revealing a single tattoo on his upper right arm.

The second suspect is a white male in his mid 20s, with a medium build, according to police. He was wearing blue jeans, dark shoes and a black vest over a gray sweatshirt with blue and white letters. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Detective Division at (215) 686-3093.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Vandalism Center City Crime Police Philadelphia Eagles Celebrations

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery predicted Super Bowl win over a year ago
020518_Alshon-Jeffery_usat

Eagles

Philly releases details of Eagles' Super Bowl parade route and security, transportation plans
Eagles super bow parade trophy

Eagles

Doug Pederson puts on coaching clinic against the master in Super Bowl LII
USATSI_10588716.jpg

Lists

5 great places for people watching in Philly
Washington Square

Eagles

'Don't be afraid to fail' – Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' perseverance came from watching his father
020518_Nick-Foles-daughter-usat

Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia's collective joy, as seen from atop the Rocky Steps
Carroll - Eagles' Super Bowl Win Celebrations and Destruction

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Dunn's River Beach in Jamaica

$889 & up -- Upscale 5-Nt. Adults-Only Jamaica Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.