What you need to know about the Eagles' Super Bowl parade

Well, the game is over. The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions.

And other than the years of bragging ahead about our team winning one of the most exciting football games of all time, there's that little matter of an official celebration.

Here's what we know right now about the city parade to celebrate our Super Bowl champions:

WHEN

The parade is tentatively scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday. More details are to be announced at a Tuesday morning news conference by city officials.

THE ROUTE

What we know for sure, tentatively, is that the parade will kick off from Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia and head to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Apparently the parade will move north on Broad Street, loop around City Hall and head up the Parkway. It's easy to imagine hundreds of thousands of fans gathering in the cold on the Parkway – the site of massive gatherings for the NFL Draft last summer and in September 2015 for the visit of Pope Francis – watching the festivities on huge video screens as players and officials make speeches from a stage.

In terms of accommodating the largest-possible crowd for the festivities, it doesn't get much better than the Parkway.

WEATHER

Mostly sunny skies, with a high near 34, according to the National Weather Service.



SEPTA & PATCO

SEPTA is still finalizing its service plan, but a papal visit-like structure is likely, with "consolidation of rail stops to accommodate large crowds," according to Andrew Busch, chief press officer for the transit agency. More details will be announced Tuesday morning, he said.

In September 2015, for the two-day visit of Pope Francis, SEPTA ran a lottery for Regional Rail tickets, closed many stations and ran more express trains more frequently.



The unofficial chatter on social media is that Suburban Station will be closed and select lines will dropping riders at EITHER Jefferson or 30th Street stations. Similarly, it is rumored that the City Hall subway station on the Broad Street Line may also be closed. Busch would not comment on those rumors.



PATCO has yet to announce their plans and schedules for Thursday.

SCHOOLS

All Philadelphia public and archdiocesan schools will be closed Thursday, as will all archdiocesan schools in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

PHILADELPHIA COURTS

Due to transportation issues and the large number of attendees expected for the parade, all courts and Offices of the Philadelphia Courts will be closed Thursday. If you are scheduled for jury duty on Thursday, do NOT report for service. You will be rescheduled to serve at a later date. All critical court services are expected to remain operational.

GET YOUR (FREE) BUD LIGHT

Bud Light's buying – at least the first cold one – at more than two dozen bars along the parade route. It suggests fans use their "Eagle eye" to spot the participating taverns.

MORE FREE STUFF

• Shake Shack's giving away free custard during the parade



