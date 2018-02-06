Philly releases details of Eagles' Super Bowl parade route and security, transportation plans

Plans for the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory parade on Thursday have been outlined by the city, and SEPTA has announced free rides on subways, discounted regional rail fares and modified schedules for parade day.

The event will take place in two parts. First the Eagles and team and local officials will be part of a motorized parade beginning at 11 a.m. at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philly. The parade will culminate at the Philadelphia Museum of Art where a ceremony honoring the team will take place on the museum's famous steps.

The Eagles parade route will follow South Broad Street from Pattison Avenue all the way to South Penn Square (Philadelphia City Hall). The parade will turn left at South Penn Square, head northbound on 15th Street before turning left again on JFK Boulevard

The route continues west on JFK Boulevard until making a right on 16th Street and then a left to head westbound on the Ben Franklin Parkway to Eakins Oval and the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where the ceremony honoring the Super Bowl champion Eagles will take place.

The map below shows the parade route, as described by the city. Zoom in to see the specific turns and streets it will follow.

By ending the parade at the Philadelphia Museum of Art instead of the stadium complex – like the the Philadelphia Phillies did for the 2008 World Series parade – Kenney hopes to avoid the crush of people trying to board SEPTA's subways and trains when the event ends.

SEPTA is offering free rides on the Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line on Thursday. The Regional Rail lines will operate inbound-only in the morning and then outbound-only in the afternoon.

On the Regional Rails, only pre-purchased passes and senior reduced fares will be accepted. SEPTA is selling discounted Independence Passes for $10 beginning Tuesday, and there will be extended sales office hours on Wednesday.

Philadelphia police said the perimeter of the parade will be secured and protected, and there will be a strong police presence throughout the event. But fans will not need to pass through metal detectors.

Those attending the parade were advised not to leave any bags unattended. If a parade-goer comes across a suspicious bag or person or sees suspicious activity, he or she should call 911 or notify a nearby police officer immediately.

The Philadelphia Fire Department will establish medical tents along the Ben Franklin Parkway on the south side at 24th Street and north side at 21st Street.

The School District of Philadelphia already has closed city public schools Thursday, and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced its schools in the city and suburbs will be closed, as well. Some suburban districts also are canceling class for the day.



Philadelphia Eagles president Don Smolenski said Tuesday, "Really the parade is a chance for us to say thanks to Philadelphia for everything."

