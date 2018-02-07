February 07, 2018

How to watch the Eagles Super Bowl parade if you're not going

By Daniel Craig
A stage is being constructed on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the Eagles' parade that will be held this Thursday.

Ideally, every Eagles fan would be able to make it to Philadelphia on Thursday for the Super Bowl parade. Obviously, however, that won't be the case.

For every Birds fan who won't be able to get here for the celebration, we've got you covered. PhillyVoice will be covering the parade live all day on Thursday. 

For accompanying live video, here are the different ways to watch the parade, which begins at 11 a.m. in South Philadelphia:

TELEVISION

NBC Sports Philadelphia will be airing live coverage of the parade starting at 5 a.m. Starting at 10:30 a.m., Ray Didinger, Michael Barkan and Barrett Brooks will begin hosting from the Art Museum, where the parade will finish. Reporters will be stationed along the parade route.

The channel will then replay the parade for 24 hours starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

RAW FOOTAGE

The new live camera set up on top of the Franklin Institute will be a good way to catch the craziness along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The camera, set up by EarthCam, provides a live, 24/7 look at the Parkway. So, if you just want to witness the crowd without the frills of TV, this is a good option.

The camera can be found here.

LIVE STREAMS

Likely every local news station will be streaming the parade live on Facebook and/or on their respective websites. Links to their pages can be found here:

FOX29

Facebook
Website

CBS3

Facebook
Website

NBC10

Facebook
Website

6ABC

Facebook
Website

If there are any live streams missing from this list, please let us know and we can add them.

Daniel Craig
