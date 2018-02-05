February 05, 2018

Eagles parade likely set for Thursday, Mayor Kenney says

Details about parade route and weather will be published here as they become available

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
19_EaglesCelebrations_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Fans celebrate the Eagles win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, gathering en masse on South Broad Street in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Eagles will celebrate their first Super Bowl win in franchise history with a parade, although city officials are still not sure when that will happen.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the parade would likely take place Thursday, but he said the date and details hadn't been finalized during an interview on SportsRadio WIP on Monday morning.

Several factors are being taken into consideration in choosing the day, Kenney said, including the weather forecast. A wintry mix of snow, ice and rain are predicted for Wednesday.

The mayor said there hadn't been too many issues when the city celebrated Sunday night. There were three arrests, but that number wasn't confirmed, he said.

In a statement after the big win, Kenney said the team has brought "tremendous joy" to the city.

"To the fans: I have long felt that our city's professional and collegiate sports teams bring Philadelphians together, regardless of race, income, neighborhood or gender, and that was never more true than during the Eagles' brilliant season," Kenney said,

"We know you have waited years, some for decades, for the chance to crown your Birds as champs."

Additional details about the Eagles parade, including the date, parade route and weather will be published here as they become available.

