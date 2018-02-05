Eagles fan literally eats horse poop after Super Bowl win

Hey man, I was pretty stoked after the Eagles vanquished the mighty New England Patriots on Sunday night to win the Super Bowl, and I did my fair share of celebrating along with everyone else on Broad Street.

But I guess I wasn't this excited.

A video making the rounds on the internet shows an Eagles fan during the city-wide afterparty literally eating horse poop.

You can watch said video below, but be warned, it's disgusting — mainly because it shows a human being eating actually animal feces.

I mean, at least he didn't punch a horse.