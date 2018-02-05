February 05, 2018

Eagles fan literally eats horse poop after Super Bowl win

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Fans
15_EaglesCelebrations_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Mounted officers of the Philadelphia Police Department ride horses toward the crowd on South Broad Street during celebrations following the Philadelphia Eagles' win in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night.

Hey man, I was pretty stoked after the Eagles vanquished the mighty New England Patriots on Sunday night to win the Super Bowl, and I did my fair share of celebrating along with everyone else on Broad Street.

But I guess I wasn't this excited.

MORE ON EAGLES SUPER BOWL WIN: Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Patriots | Super Bowl Twitter reactions: Eagles fans lose their minds during big game | Eagles parade likely set for Thursday, Mayor Kenney says | Super Bowl Twitter reactions: Eagles fans lose their minds during big game | Bud Light's buying you a beer at Eagles' Super Bowl parade

A video making the rounds on the internet shows an Eagles fan during the city-wide afterparty literally eating horse poop.

You can watch said video below, but be warned, it's disgusting — mainly because it shows a human being eating actually animal feces.

I mean, at least he didn't punch a horse.

