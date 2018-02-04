Super Bowl Twitter reactions: Eagles fans lose their minds during big game

February 04, 2018
It took 13 years and a whole lot of crushing losses for the Eagles to make their return to the NFL's biggest stage. Philadelphia fans were not about to let that opportunity go to waste, and they showed up in force in Minnesota and all over the world to remind everyone how loud and proud they can be of their favorite team.
In the hours (and frankly, days) before the Eagles took on the Patriots with everything on the line, fans struggled to contain their excitement, losing sleep and focus on the world around them.
Today is so weird. I’m definitely not okay. Go birds, nonetheless— Sohil D. (@oh_sohilarious) February 4, 2018
Everyone in the world is getting horny for the Birds pic.twitter.com/yapSNxlxwP— Titus Anjawnicus (@jimadair3) February 4, 2018
A message for Tom Brady from the students of South Philly. 😂— Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) February 4, 2018
A #FlyEaglesFly remix! pic.twitter.com/84IK1AHzyF
how in god's name am I suppose to sleep when THERE'S A SUPER BOWL TOMORROW— Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) February 4, 2018
Every #Eagles fan right now. pic.twitter.com/2OsYDL4nxh— Dan Levy (@DanLevyThinks) February 4, 2018
Eagles fan just got caught going through security with a bag of wine in her bra. Go Birds.— Jawn Gonzalez (@_JohnGonz) February 4, 2018
Dude.. this is crazy. I mean.. shit.. I can't take this. Lol— Joe Hickman (@phillytugger) February 4, 2018
There were even a few shout-outs from celebrities and Philadelphia sports figures before the opening kick.
There aren't enough cans of Crisco in the world.— Sam Hinkie (@samhinkie) February 4, 2018
City deserves one.
Go Birds.https://t.co/QXvrBLAqiC
Fly Eagles Fly N pic.twitter.com/h8T6mTf2gM— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 4, 2018
Fly eagles fly— Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) February 4, 2018
👀 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ANHe5o0vhM— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) February 4, 2018
And then, you know, the Eagles and Patriots had to actually play the game. As you might expect, it was a nerve-wracking experience for a fanbase who had never seen their team emerge victorious in a Super Bowl before.
I’m so excited I’m so excited I’ve never been more terrified in my life— Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) February 4, 2018
There is already SO MUCH YELLING here.— Liz Roscher (@lizroscher) February 4, 2018
That started to change when the Eagles scored their first touchdown of the game, an absolute rope from Nick Foles to Alshon Jeffery in the back of the end zone.
[Mindless screaming]— Kyle (@IgglesNest) February 4, 2018
ALSHON THE NECKLACE DON— Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) February 4, 2018
HE MOSSED EM— shamus (@shamus_clancy) February 4, 2018
Things went to another level when the Patriots missed a short field goal in the early second quarter, with a botched snap sending Philadelphia into delirium.
ASDFKJNASDFKLJNASDF— Nick Foles ASMR (@log__off) February 5, 2018
Somebody hold me— Ben Natan (@TheBenNatan) February 5, 2018
they're already trying to do weird fucked up shit the pats are scared— Nick Foles ASMR (@log__off) February 5, 2018
The hype levels just kept rising and rising, with Eagles fans really kicking things into another gear when LeGarrette Blount ran over the Patriots to turn it into a two-score game in the second quarter.
*clears throat*— sixerhive (@dmay706) February 5, 2018
TURN ME TF UP
NO FEAR— John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) February 5, 2018
40 years old in the nfl vs. 40 years old in the nba pic.twitter.com/hA9XX3T6Bp— Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) February 5, 2018
The only thing that crushed the vibe was a brief moment in time when all of Philadelphia thought their cable went out. Rather than assuming it was the commercial screw up that it was, the natural reaction was to expect a rare Super Bowl appearance to be taken away from them.
NBC just shut off momentarily and I was getting ready to stick my head in the oven— shamus (@shamus_clancy) February 5, 2018
I thought my cable went out and almost lost my mind.— Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) February 5, 2018
shouts to anyone hosting a viewing party who just got wild nervous like "damn i'm current with my bill right"— Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 5, 2018
But the good times kept rolling once people were able to, you know, actually watch football, particularly since America's favorite team in the game was going off. Whether they're usually Eagles fans or not, ballsy decisions like Pederson deciding to run a trick play on fourth down resonated with a nationwide audience.
Doug Pederson is the best coach that looks like he can name who won every year of The Masters— Antoine Linguine (@aklingus) February 5, 2018
you vs the guy she told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/IS739dmXpx— kurt (@kurtwearshats) February 5, 2018
DOUG PEDERSON pic.twitter.com/qqkjWomald— max (@MaxOnTwitter) February 5, 2018
“you made it a hot line, i made it a hot song” pic.twitter.com/7r7rxnWcM9— x (@_ylon) February 5, 2018
DOUG pic.twitter.com/WadWo5OCmx— shamus (@shamus_clancy) February 5, 2018
Doug Pederson, man. What a coach.— Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) February 5, 2018
EAGLES!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/COizbLEEOt— Ryan Phillippi (@RPhillippi) February 5, 2018
So that play for the Nick Foles TD? It came from his high school playbook. (via @sehlinger3) pic.twitter.com/KnuwKmSRU7— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 5, 2018
Brady and the Patriots were never going to make this easy, and it was never going to be a 60-minute celebration. The Patriots stormed back down the field to start the second half with a dominant Rob Gronkowski drive, and that's when butts started clenching for Eagles fans.
I'm a scared— Couch Correspondent 🦅 (@notkerouac) February 5, 2018
Not a banner game from Jim Schwartz.— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 5, 2018
Well that was terrifying.— Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) February 5, 2018
I was wondering when the Pats would remember they had Gronk— Brian J. Haddad (@BrianJHaddad) February 5, 2018
Does anyone still have a pulse because GOOD GOD ITS ONLY THE THIRD QUARTER— Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) February 5, 2018
My fingers are numb, hard tell if it's from stress or alcohol consumption— SmashMike (@Mikelennial) February 5, 2018
Might as well rush two and drop nine. This is pathetic.— Derek / IgglesBlog (@igglesblog) February 5, 2018
Kill me— Bo Girds (@patchak21) February 5, 2018
I think I’m dying please make this stoppppp— Liz Roscher (@lizroscher) February 5, 2018
Just when it looked like the Patriots were going to close the door on the Eagles, Nick Foles came swashbuckling through, breathing life into a team whose defense played dead for most of the game.
That's a big-time throw.— Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) February 5, 2018
Big dick Nick out here slinging holy shit— John-Peter Melle (@jp_melle) February 5, 2018
And when the best clutch quarterback in league history had his chance to make history once again, it was the Eagles' defensive line that finally rose to the occasion, shutting down the Patriots for good with a strip sack of Brady.
IS THIS REAL LIFE— chris jones¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@LONG_DRIVE) February 5, 2018
OMG!!!!!! HOLY SHIT— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 5, 2018
EARL THOMAS AIN’T FORCING THAT FUMBLE— Kurt (@Kurt_BSH) February 5, 2018
And as the clock struck zero, a realization finally washed over Eagles fans: their favorite team is now champion of the world, and no longer will they have to deal with jokes from opposing fanbases about rooting for a ringless franchise.
first grade teacher: Brandon Graham Clancy?— shamus (@shamus_clancy) February 5, 2018
my first-born son: present
Grease all the poles everywhere— Jawn Gonzalez (@_JohnGonz) February 5, 2018
FLY EAGLES FLY— Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) February 5, 2018
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick be like: pic.twitter.com/k3B1cmAjty— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 5, 2018
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh— Justin (@JustinF_LB) February 5, 2018
Congrats, Philadelphia. Your team is a Super Bowl champion. Remember this one for the rest of your lives.
Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports