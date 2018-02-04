February 04, 2018

Bud Light's buying you a beer at Eagles' Super Bowl parade

By PhillyVoice staff
Eagles Bud Light
02042018_Bud_Light_Twitter Bud Light/via Twitter

One of the brewer's Tweets on Sunday night.

Hey Philly, Bud Light wants to celebrate the Eagles' huge win by buying you a beer.

After the Birds dismantled the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, the big beer brewer tweeted:

"The @Eagles of Philadelphia have emerged victorious! Join us with @LaneJohnson65 and your 21+ friends at taverns along the parade route to raise one of the Kingdom’s favorite light lagers. #PhillyPhilly 🍻 #DillyDilly

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Eagles fans take to streets to celebrate the Super Bowl victory over New England Patriots | Philly celebrates huge win: Eagles chants, fireworks, tossed car

Bud Light looks to be making good on a promise to Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson to help out with a promise he made by tellin reporters in August that "I'm giving out beer to everybody" if the Eagles win Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Right after that, Bud Light chimed in on Twitter to say, paraphrasing, "No Lane, we'll go ahead and handle Philly's beer situation if you guys get your first-ever Lombardi Trophy?"

And thus the tweet on Sunday night.

Parade plans will be announced on Monday, city officials said.

Cheers, Eagles fans!!



PhillyVoice staff

Read more Eagles Bud Light Philadelphia Twitter Beer Parades Lane Johnson

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Nelson Agholor receives intravenous fluids to cope with flu-like symptoms
020318NelsonAgholor

Skylines

Green with envy? Comcast Center skips Eagles party on Philly skyline
02022018_Philly_Skyline_Eagles_full_DR

Eagles

Kevin Hart apologizes to Vikings fans on behalf of Philly
Carroll - Kevin Hart

Film

M. Night Shyamalan, 'Creed 2' looking for extras in the Philly area
11232015_creed_website

Wing Bowl 26

Photos from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 at the Wells Fargo Center
12_020218_WingBowl26_Carroll.jpg

Eagles

Mailbag: Who is going to win Super Bowl MVP?
020218JayAjayi

Escapes

Limited - Dunn's River Beach in Jamaica

$889 & up -- Upscale 5-Nt. Adults-Only Jamaica Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.