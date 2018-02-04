Bud Light's buying you a beer at Eagles' Super Bowl parade

Hey Philly, Bud Light wants to celebrate the Eagles' huge win by buying you a beer.

After the Birds dismantled the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, the big beer brewer tweeted:

"The @Eagles of Philadelphia have emerged victorious! Join us with @LaneJohnson65 and your 21+ friends at taverns along the parade route to raise one of the Kingdom’s favorite light lagers. #PhillyPhilly 🍻 #DillyDilly



Bud Light looks to be making good on a promise to Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson to help out with a promise he made by tellin reporters in August that "I'm giving out beer to everybody" if the Eagles win Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Right after that, Bud Light chimed in on Twitter to say, paraphrasing, "No Lane, we'll go ahead and handle Philly's beer situation if you guys get your first-ever Lombardi Trophy?"

And thus the tweet on Sunday night.

Parade plans will be announced on Monday, city officials said.

Cheers, Eagles fans!!







