The Philadelohia Eagles are Super Bowl champions for the first time, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33, and it's time to party.

Thousands of ecstatic fans are filling South Broad Street in South Philly and Center City, the intersection of Cottman and Frankford avenues in Mayfair, and Main Street in Manayunk. If you can't join the celebration in person, you can watch live online.

Below are live video feeds from other local media outlets.

NBC PHILADELPHIA

CBS PHILLY

6 ABC

FOX 29

