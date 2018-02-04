Report: Eagles will parade through Philly on Wednesday

The Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday night, sending the entire city of Philadelphia into pandemonium.

That excitement only will amplify when the Birds parade – with the Lombardi Trophy – through the streets of Philadelphia – a long-awaited event that will occur Wednesday, according to PennLive.com.

The parade likely will attract a million-plus fans to the city. It would not surprise anyone if the celebration surpasses the throngs that flocked to see the Phillies parade down Broad Street in 2008, when they won the city's first championship in 25 years.

But Eagles fans might have to brave the elements.

There is a 100 percent chance of precipitation on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Philly is expected to see snow until 10 a.m., when the precipitation will transition to rain. The high temperature is forecasted at 42 degrees.

City officials reportedly have considered several routes, including one that heads north on Broad Street from the sports complex in South Philly and culminates with a celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Immediately after the Eagles completed their Super Bowl LII win, Philadelphia officials announced that they would release parade details on Monday.

Mayor Jim Kenney congratulated the Eagles after they topped the New England Patriots, 41-33, in a dramatic game filled with offense.

"For so many who have called themselves Eagles fans for a generation, this is the day, the game, the season, and the team we've dreamed of," Kenney said in a statement. "The 2017-18 Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions and they've brought tremendous joy to hundreds of thousands throughout the city and region. They consistently wowed us with their dynamic play and relentless pursuit of victory."