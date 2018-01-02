January 02, 2018

'Ellen' wants to make a deal with Temple student who created viral YouTube series

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Comedy Youtube
ellen degeneres kalen reacts TheEllenShow/YouTube

Kalen Allen on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Kalen Allen, a senior at Temple University whose comedic commentary on food videos made him a viral YouTube star, appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday to make a deal with the host.

Allen’s appearance on “Ellen” comes after Ellen Degeneres gave him a shout-out on the show last month, praising his video series, “Kalen Reacts,” and invited him to appear on the show.

The format of “Kalen Reacts” is simple: Allen watches food instruction videos in the style of Tasty or PopSugar, usually finding recipes that look particularly disgusting, and voices reactions of puzzlement or horror as the video continues. One recent video, where Allen reacts to a mac & cheese instruction, has garnered nearly 700,000 views in the last three weeks.

Making good on the invite, Degeneres hosted Allen and discussed with him how “Kalen Reacts” got started, his favorite dish to make, and his multiple part-time jobs. Both Temple and Temple Talk, the school’s digital cable station, got shouts out during the segment.

It seems Allen may be working with "Ellen" more regularly in the near future, as well. As their interview winds down, DeGeneres told him, “We want to make a deal with you so you actually have a platform, and help you make these videos.”

Check out Allen’s ecstatic reaction in the full clip below.


051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Comedy Youtube Philadelphia Social Media Food Television Temple University Temple Viral Videos Ellen DeGeneres Ellen Tasty

Just In

Must Read

Mummers Parade

WATCH: First-ever brigade of special-needs children performs at Mummers Parade
Santino's Dragons

Eagles

Eagles' first playoff opponent narrowed down to three teams
010118MattRyan

Weather

Postponing Mummers Parade wouldn't have mattered anyway, early forecasts show
Early Mummers Parade 2018 shot

Wellness

Is the shame in your life toxic or motivating?
12292017_Mindfulness_SJW

Food & Drink

The first Center City Restaurant Week of 2018 is quickly approaching
Fried Chicken at Bud & Marilyn's

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
123117NickFoles

Escapes

Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.