March 02, 2018

Join hundreds in Philly for the 2018 Erin Express

It's one of the biggest St. Patrick's Day bar crawls

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl
Stock_Carroll - Guinness beer taps at Fado Irish Pub Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Keep the Guinness flowing!

Thank your lucky leprechauns because St. Patrick's Day falls on a Saturday this year. 

Celebrate the holiday by joining hundreds of others in Philly for one of the biggest St. Patrick's Day bar crawls: the Erin Express.

The all-day drinking event started more than 30 years ago and has since expanded to include multiple dates. This year, the Erin Express "warm up" will take place Saturday, March 10, and the official Erin Express will take place on Saturday, March 17.

No tickets or wristbands are required to join the bar crawl – totally free to attend. Just pay-as-you-go for beers at the participating bars, which are listed below.

To get from bar to bar, hop on one the event's free shuttle buses. The buses will run in a loop between noon and 6 p.m.

2018 Erin Express Participating Bars:

Cavanaugh’s Restaurant & Sports Bar

119 S. 39th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Slainte Pub & Grill
3000 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Blarney Stone
3929 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Wahoos Tacos and More
3180 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Westy’s Tavern & Restaurant
1440 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Smokey Joe’s
210 S. 40th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

The Green Room
1940 Green St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Mace’s Crossing
1714 Cherry St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Liberty Bar
2204 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Bonner’s Irish Pub
120 South 23rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Cavs Rittenhouse
1823 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

New Deck Tavern
3408 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Copabanana
4000 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Cavs Headhouse
421 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

2018 Erin Express

Saturday, March 10 and Saturday, March 17
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go for food & drink
14 bars in Center City and University City

