Join hundreds in Philly for the 2018 Erin Express

March 02, 2018
Thank your lucky leprechauns because St. Patrick's Day falls on a Saturday this year.
Celebrate the holiday by joining hundreds of others in Philly for one of the biggest St. Patrick's Day bar crawls: the Erin Express.
The all-day drinking event started more than 30 years ago and has since expanded to include multiple dates. This year, the Erin Express "warm up" will take place Saturday, March 10, and the official Erin Express will take place on Saturday, March 17.
No tickets or wristbands are required to join the bar crawl – totally free to attend. Just pay-as-you-go for beers at the participating bars, which are listed below.
To get from bar to bar, hop on one the event's free shuttle buses. The buses will run in a loop between noon and 6 p.m.
Cavanaugh’s Restaurant & Sports Bar
119 S. 39th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
Slainte Pub & Grill
3000 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
Blarney Stone
3929 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
Wahoos Tacos and More
3180 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
Westy’s Tavern & Restaurant
1440 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130
Smokey Joe’s
210 S. 40th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Green Room
1940 Green St., Philadelphia, PA 19130
Mace’s Crossing
1714 Cherry St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Liberty Bar
2204 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Bonner’s Irish Pub
120 South 23rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Cavs Rittenhouse
1823 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
New Deck Tavern
3408 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
Copabanana
4000 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
Cavs Headhouse
421 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
Saturday, March 10 and Saturday, March 17
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go for food & drink
14 bars in Center City and University City