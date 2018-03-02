Join hundreds in Philly for the 2018 Erin Express

Thank your lucky leprechauns because St. Patrick's Day falls on a Saturday this year.

Celebrate the holiday by joining hundreds of others in Philly for one of the biggest St. Patrick's Day bar crawls: the Erin Express.

The all-day drinking event started more than 30 years ago and has since expanded to include multiple dates. This year, the Erin Express "warm up" will take place Saturday, March 10, and the official Erin Express will take place on Saturday, March 17.

No tickets or wristbands are required to join the bar crawl – totally free to attend. Just pay-as-you-go for beers at the participating bars, which are listed below.

To get from bar to bar, hop on one the event's free shuttle buses. The buses will run in a loop between noon and 6 p.m.





2018 Erin Express Participating Bars:

Cavanaugh’s Restaurant & Sports Bar



119 S. 39th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Slainte Pub & Grill

3000 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Blarney Stone

3929 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Wahoos Tacos and More

3180 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Westy’s Tavern & Restaurant

1440 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Smokey Joe’s

210 S. 40th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

The Green Room

1940 Green St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Mace’s Crossing

1714 Cherry St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Liberty Bar

2204 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Bonner’s Irish Pub

120 South 23rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Cavs Rittenhouse

1823 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

New Deck Tavern

3408 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Copabanana

4000 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Cavs Headhouse

421 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Saturday, March 10 and Saturday, March 17

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go for food & drink

14 bars in Center City and University City

