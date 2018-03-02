All the details for this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade

The Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade has been a family-friendly tradition since 1771. It is one of the oldest parades in the country.

This year, the parade will take place Sunday, March 11.

Crowds can expect to see Irish dancers, marching bands, Irish musical groups, Irish associations and decorated floats.

The parade will begin at noon around 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard. From there, the route will wrap around City Hall and continue east on Market Street to Penn's Landing. The performance area will be located at Market and Sixth, near Independence Mall.

View a map of the 2018 parade route here.

The theme for this year's parade is "St. Patrick, bless those who respond to the call of the needy."

If you can't make it to Philly for the celebrations, you can watch on TV. Fox29 will broadcast live from noon to 3 p.m. A recording of the parade will also be shown at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 17.

The parade is free to attend.

Sunday, March 11

Noon to 3 p.m. | Free to attend

Mainly on Market St., from 13th St. to Front St.