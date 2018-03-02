March 02, 2018

All the details for this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade

It has been a Philadelphia tradition since 1771

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
St. Patrick's Day Parades
Stock_Carroll - St. Patrick's Day decorations Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A St. Patrick's Day decoration.

The Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade has been a family-friendly tradition since 1771. It is one of the oldest parades in the country.

This year, the parade will take place Sunday, March 11. 

Crowds can expect to see Irish dancers, marching bands, Irish musical groups, Irish associations and decorated floats.

RELATED: Grab some green racing gear for the 33rd annual Leprechaun Run | Pretend to be part of "Peaky Blinders" at this early St. Patrick's Day party

The parade will begin at noon around 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard. From there, the route will wrap around City Hall and continue east on Market Street to Penn's Landing. The performance area will be located at Market and Sixth, near Independence Mall. 

View a map of the 2018 parade route here.

The theme for this year's parade is "St. Patrick, bless those who respond to the call of the needy."

If you can't make it to Philly for the celebrations, you can watch on TV. Fox29 will broadcast live from noon to 3 p.m. recording of the parade will also be shown at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 17.

The parade is free to attend.

2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade

Sunday, March 11
Noon to 3 p.m. | Free to attend
Mainly on Market St., from 13th St. to Front St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more St. Patrick's Day Parades Philadelphia Free Family-Friendly

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five potential trade destinations for Nick Foles
030118NickFoles

Relationships

Bad neighbors: The smoking files
02282018_smoking_unsplash

The Arts

What are the origins of the 'LOVE' design?
Stock_Carroll - LOVE Sculpture

Food & Drink

Doughnuts, pizza and wine? Local winery highlighting unexpected pairings
Chaddsford Winery Sugar & Slice event

Environment

Cape Town water crisis reminds how Philly has been able to avoid its own drought disaster
Stock_Carroll - Delaware River

Sixers

Richaun Holmes deserves his chance to stick in the Sixers' rotation
022818-RichaunHolmes-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Riviera Maya Mexico

$493-$536 -- Riviera Maya: Intimate 5-Star All-Inclusive Stay

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.