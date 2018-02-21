February 21, 2018

Grab some green racing gear for the 33rd annual Leprechaun Run

Event benefits Special Olympics Pennsylvania

By Sinead Cummings
The 2018 Leprechaun Run will take place Saturday, March 10, a week before St. Patrick's Day. 

There are three ways to participate. Register for the 5-mile race, 7-mile race or 2-mile fun run/walk. All will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The annual event, now in its 33rd year, benefits Special Olympics Pennsylvania, which provides year-round athletic training and competition in 22 Olympic-type sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Registration is $25 for the 2-mile run, $35 for the 5-mile race and $40 for the 7-mile race.

2018 Leprechaun Run

Saturday, March 10
7:30 a.m. | $25-$40 per person
Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Sinead Cummings
