Grab some green racing gear for the 33rd annual Leprechaun Run

The 2018 Leprechaun Run will take place Saturday, March 10, a week before St. Patrick's Day.

There are three ways to participate. Register for the 5-mile race, 7-mile race or 2-mile fun run/walk. All will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The annual event, now in its 33rd year, benefits Special Olympics Pennsylvania, which provides year-round athletic training and competition in 22 Olympic-type sports for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Registration is $25 for the 2-mile run, $35 for the 5-mile race and $40 for the 7-mile race.

Saturday, March 10

7:30 a.m. | $25-$40 per person

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19130

