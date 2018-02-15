The Lucky Run in New Jersey includes bagpipes, Guinness

The next upcoming holiday is Saint Patrick's Day in March. In Sewell, New Jersey, runners can celebrate the holiday by participating in The Lucky Run, a scenic race through a neighborhood park.

The race will take place the weekend before the holiday, on Sunday, March 11. Registration ($40 per person) is currently open.

Runners can dress in their best green and Irish-inspired garb for The Lucky Run, and bagpipes will play for runners throughout the course.

Post-race there will be a party at a local bar, where all participants 21-plus will get a Guinness to hoist in celebration.

Sunday, March 11

10 a.m. | $40 per person

Washington Park Lake, Sewell, N.J. 08080

