February 21, 2018

Pretend to be part of 'Peaky Blinders' at this early St. Patrick's Day party

Dress the part to sip Irish whiskey in a historic club

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
If you're a fan of Irish whiskey, you won't want to miss this early St. Patrick's Day celebration on Friday, March 9.

And if you're a fan of the Netflix Original "Peaky Blinders," a gangster drama set in England in the 1920s centered on the Shelby clan, then you really won't want to miss out.

Drink Philly is throwing a party featuring Teeling Whiskey, the first new distillery to open in Dublin in more than 100 years, at the historic Mask and Wig Club in Center City. 

It's not the Shelby’s favorite drinking haunt, The Garrison, but it does date back to the late 1800s.

The event's vibe will be 1920s speakeasy and all attendees are encouraged to dress like the Shelby family – by order of the Peaky Blinders.

That means caps, overcoats, suspenders and trousers for men, and furs, flapper-style dresses and cloche hats for women.

Live, traditional Irish music will play at the event to entertain guests as they sip whiskey neat or mixed in a cocktail.

Tickets are $50 per person and include all drinks during the three-hour party, which begins at 7 p.m.

Drink Philly Irish Spirit Speakeasy

Friday, March 9
7-10 p.m. | $50 per person
The Mask and Wig Club
310 S. Quince St., Philadelphia, PA 19107


Sinead Cummings
