Escape to the British Isles with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Each January, the Philadelphia Orchestra's Winter Festival presents music-lovers with the sounds and cultures of exotic places.

This season, music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will lead a tour of the British Isles, which have been a destination for composers for centuries, inspiring timeless music.

Three weekends in January, the orchestra will perform music that transports concert attendees from Verizon Hall to the islands. There will be a new experience for audiences each week of the festival.

The varied programs will feature music written by eight different composers, including James MacMilan, Handel, Britten and Peter Maxwell Davies.

In addition to Nézet-Séguin, the festival will feature pianist Yefim Bronfman performing Beethoven, first associate concertmaster Juliette Kang in a solo role and conductor Fabio Luisi.



“What we’ve assembled is a great variety of beloved masterworks and novelty that we know will make for a memorable experience," stated Jeremy Rothman, vice president of artistic planning for the Philadelphia Orchestra.



The program lineup is below:

• Week One: Handel and Britten (Jan. 11-13)

• Week Two: Bruch and Mendelssohn (Jan. 18-20)

• Week Three: Haydn and Beethoven (Jan. 24-26)

Thursday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 26

Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall

300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 893-1999

