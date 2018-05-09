ESPN's Michael Wilbon blasts Sixers' hot hand T.J. McConnell

In his post-game press conference after a career performance against the Celtics on Monday, Sixers point guard T.J. McConnell said he doesn't care what others think about his ceiling in the NBA.

"That's their opinion," McConnell said. "People are going to say that throughout my entire career. I just have to go out there and play my game and help our team win, and I can't be worried about what other people are saying."

With 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, McConnell was the spark plug Philadelphia needed keep the Sixers' postseason hopes alive.

At one point during Monday's game, McConnell felt so in the zone that he stared at his hand.

"The fans were really into it, and I just stared at my hand like an idiot," McConnell said. "I'm not sure why I did it."

On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption," Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser discussed the Sixers' chances of making a historic comeback and whether — as Joel Embiid told Marcus Morris — Philly is in Boston's head.

Wilbon singled out McConnell as a flash in the pan.

"Some little dude named T.J. is looking at his hand like he's Shaq," Wilbon said. "Here's what's going to happen to T.J. in the next game. Terry Rozier is going to roll over him like a truck and he's not going to do anything."

As if McConnell and the Sixers needed any more motivation for Wednesday night's Game 5 in Boston, shutting up Michael Wilbon should help the improbable comeback narrative.