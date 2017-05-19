People Jim Gardner
AP_16299020436562.jpg Matt Rourke/AP

Action News anchor Jim Gardner moderates a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate debate with Republican Sen. Pat Toomey and Democrat Katie McGinty at Temple University in Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016.

May 19, 2017

Everyone's applauding 6ABC's Jim Gardner as he celebrates 40 years as anchor - even Jimmy Kimmel

People Jim Gardner Philadelphia Television 6ABC Broadcasters
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

It's been four decades since 6ABC anchor Jim Gardner gave his first broadcast with the news station – an anniversary worth celebrating.

He's been with WPVI-TV since June 1976 but started anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. broadcasts that he's so well known for in May 1977. He's since sat down with every major candidate for president, reported from the dugout at Citizens Bank Park and traveled as far as Russia and Cuba to deliver the news to Philadelphians. 

Gardner, who celebrated his 69th birthday on Wednesday, got the special treatment from his colleagues at the station in a tribute video voiced by meteorologist Cecily Tynan during an 11 p.m. broadcast.

From Philadelphians who grew up with Gardner delivering the news through their TV screens to celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, it seemed like nearly everyone tipped their hats to the anchor this week.

"There's a lot of fake news out there these days, so much fake news, but one man has always given it to us straight," Kimmel said in the tribute video. "Jim has the gravitas of Walter Cronkite, the tenacity of Ted Koppel and the mustache of Ron Burgundy. All the greats, wrapped up into one."

Fans took to social media to congratulate Gardner on 40 years with the station.


Missed the broadcast? Watch 6ABC's tribute video below:

<

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

051717_Boner4ever

Historic 'Boner 4ever' building, now leasing apartments, seen as key to North Philly revival

Education

051982017_kid_sinner_PV

Fidget spinners: learning aid or just the latest distraction in school?

Sixers

051717_Fultz-Ball_AP

Sixers mock draft roundup, post-lottery edition

LGBT

05182017_sharron_cooks_LI

Philly LGBT commission chair forced out for 'attacks' on fellow members

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.