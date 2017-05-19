Everyone's applauding 6ABC's Jim Gardner as he celebrates 40 years as anchor - even Jimmy Kimmel

It's been four decades since 6ABC anchor Jim Gardner gave his first broadcast with the news station – an anniversary worth celebrating.

He's been with WPVI-TV since June 1976 but started anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. broadcasts that he's so well known for in May 1977. He's since sat down with every major candidate for president, reported from the dugout at Citizens Bank Park and traveled as far as Russia and Cuba to deliver the news to Philadelphians.

Gardner, who celebrated his 69th birthday on Wednesday, got the special treatment from his colleagues at the station in a tribute video voiced by meteorologist Cecily Tynan during an 11 p.m. broadcast.

From Philadelphians who grew up with Gardner delivering the news through their TV screens to celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, it seemed like nearly everyone tipped their hats to the anchor this week.

"There's a lot of fake news out there these days, so much fake news, but one man has always given it to us straight," Kimmel said in the tribute video. "Jim has the gravitas of Walter Cronkite, the tenacity of Ted Koppel and the mustache of Ron Burgundy. All the greats, wrapped up into one."

Fans took to social media to congratulate Gardner on 40 years with the station.





Missed the broadcast? Watch 6ABC's tribute video below:

<