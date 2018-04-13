April 13, 2018

Restaurants, shops become galleries during Fairmount Avenue Arts Crawl

Check out paintings, sculptures, photos from emerging artists

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Art
Fairmount neighborhood R. Kennedy/Visit Philadelphia™

A sunny day in Fairmount.

The Fairmount Avenue Arts Crawl will take place on Saturday, April 28. 

Neighborhood restaurants, bars, shops and businesses will turn into galleries showcasing local emerging artists.

RELATED: Volunteer at your favorite green space in Philly during LOVE Your Park Week | Save the date for Flavors on the Avenue

Check out paintings, prints, photography, sculptures and mixed-media at popular Fairmount spots like Eastern State Penitentiary, OCF Coffee House and The Bishop's Collar.

Attendees can also shop one-of-a-kind artwork and handmade items. Vendors will be set up on the sidewalk outside the penitentiary selling jewelry, prints, soaps and more.

In addition, there will be live performances during the day. Enjoy a poetry reading. Attend a pottery-making demonstration. Watch a tap dance performance.

The Fairmount Avenue Arts Crawl will take place noon to 4 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, April 29.

Fairmount Avenue Arts Crawl 2018

Saturday, April 28
Noon to 4 p.m. | Free to attend
Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Art Fairmount Free Philadelphia Artists Outdoors Festivals

Just In

Must Read

Witchcraft

Are witches and their descendants offended when politicians use the term 'witch hunt'?
Witches

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
041218DerriusGuice

Food & Drink

Here's your chance to watch the sunset from Bok before rooftop officially opens
Bok Bar view

Recreation

This is when you can start ziplining in Fairmount Park
071717_Treetopquest

Sixers

The 2017-18 NBA awards ballot, with analysis on races involving Sixers players and coach
041218-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Business

Here's where the next Wawa stores will open in Philadelphia
South Street new wawa

Escapes

Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.