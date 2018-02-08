February 08, 2018

Make Valentine's Day special for the whole family

An opportunity to enjoy time together and show how much you love each other

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Valentine's Day
Make Valentine's Day a family-friendly celebration this year. It's an opportunity to enjoy time together and show how much you love each other.

There are kid-friendly things to do the weekend before and after the holiday in Philly, the surrounding suburbs and New Jersey.

"The Princess Bride" Screening

Families can watch an epic love story unfold on the big screen. Besides telling a story of true love, '80s classic "The Princess Bride" includes fencing, giants and pirates – so everyone will find something to enjoy within the story.

Saturday, Feb. 17
10:30 a.m. | $3-$5 per person
The Ambler Theater
108 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA 19002

Print Love-In

Get artsy on Sunday, Feb. 11, with the annual Print Love-In at Fleisher Art Memorial. 

Kids can create their own Valentine's Day cards while being introduced to different forms of printmaking, including silkscreen, relief, collograph, letterpress and lithography. 

There are three sessions: 10-11:30 a.m., noon to 1:30 p.m. or 2-3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 11
$10 per person
Fleisher Art Memorial
719 Catharine St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Frozen in Ice: Wild West

Head to Skylands Stadium in New Jersey to enjoy unbelievable ice sculpture displays inspired by the Wild West. 

Attractions include more than 100 sculptures, a 50-foot ice slide, an ice candy store, carnival games, a snowman building competition and live ice carving demonstrations or competitions.

Select dates through Sunday, Feb. 25
Skylands Stadium
94 Championship Place, Augusta, N.J. 07822

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

