Local ski resorts offering Valentine's Day specials

In celebration of Valentine's Day, local ski resorts are offering specials, from $14 ski lift tickets to romantic dinners for two.

So make plans to spend a day in the mountains with your special someone.

Ski My Valentine Lift Ticket Special

Spend the day skiing with your Valentine on Feb. 14. Blue Knob Resort invites couples to the slopes with a special ski lift ticket deal.

Buy one full price day or twilight lift ticket ($40) and get the second one at half-price. Tickets must be purchased in person.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Blue Knob Resort

1424 Overland Pass, Claysburg, PA 16625

Sweethearts Valentine’s Day Dinner

After skiining, head to dinner. Blue Knob Resort is offering a special Valentine's Day dinner for $80 per couple. Included will be four courses, a complimentary Champagne toast and a rose.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

5-9 p.m. | $80 per couple

Blue Knob Resort

1424 Overland Pass, Claysburg, PA 16625

(814) 239-1035

Valentine’s Day Lift Ticket Special

Blue Mountain Resort is also offering a ski lift special on Valentine's Day. A four-hour lift ticket will be $14.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

$14 ski lift tickets

Blue Mountain Resort

1660 Blue Mountain Dr., Palmerton, PA 18071

Valentine’s Day Dinner

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Hidden Valley Resort, the weekend before the holiday.

A special sweetheart menu will be available at Clock Tower Restaurant. For $40 per person, enjoy a salad, soup, entrée and dessert.

Friday, Feb. 9 through Saturday, Feb. 10

5-9 p.m. | $80 per couple

Hidden Valley Resort

1 Craighead Road, Hidden Valley, PA 15502

(814) 443-8000



Valentine’s Day Special

Bring your sweetie to Jack Frost or Big Boulder, two ski resorts located about five miles apart, for Valentine's Day.

Ski lift tickets are available online in advance for $20.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

$20 per ticket

Jack Frost and Big Boulder

434 Jack Frost Mountain Road, White Haven, PA 18661

357 Big Boulder Dr., Lake Harmony, PA 18624

(570) 443-8425



Valentine’s Day Getaway Package

Enjoy an overnight stay and day of skiing and relaxation with your loved one at Liberty Mountain.

Priced at $330 per couple, the "Valentine’s Day Getaway" package includes two all-mountain packages featuring lift ticket, equipment rental and a lesson at any ability level or two-hour snow tubing, plus unlimited ice skating for two.

The package also includes a 60-minute couples massage in the Laventide Salon & Day Spa or a $150 gift card to use anywhere at the resort, an overnight stay in one of the king rooms, strawberries and Champagne, as well as a breakfast buffet the next morning.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 15

$330 per couple

Liberty Mountain

78 Country Club Trail, Fairfield, PA 17320

Valentine's Day Champagne Dinner at Lautrec

Lautrec Restaurant at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort will feature an elegant four-course Valentine's Day dinner with Champagne.

There will be passed hors d'oeuvres and sparkling wines will be highlighted with each course.

The meal is $200 per person.



Wednesday, Feb. 14

6 p.m. | $200 per person

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort

1001 Lafayette Dr., Farmington, PA 15437

(866) 344-6957

Slopeside Valentine’s Day Buffet

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Seven Springs Resort.

There will be a buffet for couples and families. The price for adults is $29.95. For children the price is $14.95.

Tuesday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 15

4:30-9 p.m. | $14.95-$29.95 per person

Seven Springs Resort

777 Water Wheel Dr., Champion, PA 15622

Valentine’s Day BOGO Special

This Valentine’s Day, Tussey Mountain is offering a buy one, get one special for couples.

Available at the ticket office, couples can purchase an all-day lift ticket or snow tube pass and receive one for free.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Noon to 10 p.m.

Tussey Mountain

301 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg, PA 16827