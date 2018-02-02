Local ski resorts offering Valentine's Day specials

February 02, 2018
In celebration of Valentine's Day, local ski resorts are offering specials, from $14 ski lift tickets to romantic dinners for two.
So make plans to spend a day in the mountains with your special someone.
Spend the day skiing with your Valentine on Feb. 14. Blue Knob Resort invites couples to the slopes with a special ski lift ticket deal.
Buy one full price day or twilight lift ticket ($40) and get the second one at half-price. Tickets must be purchased in person.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Blue Knob Resort
1424 Overland Pass, Claysburg, PA 16625
After skiining, head to dinner. Blue Knob Resort is offering a special Valentine's Day dinner for $80 per couple. Included will be four courses, a complimentary Champagne toast and a rose.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
5-9 p.m. | $80 per couple
Blue Knob Resort
1424 Overland Pass, Claysburg, PA 16625
(814) 239-1035
Blue Mountain Resort is also offering a ski lift special on Valentine's Day. A four-hour lift ticket will be $14.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
$14 ski lift tickets
Blue Mountain Resort
1660 Blue Mountain Dr., Palmerton, PA 18071
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Hidden Valley Resort, the weekend before the holiday.
A special sweetheart menu will be available at Clock Tower Restaurant. For $40 per person, enjoy a salad, soup, entrée and dessert.
Friday, Feb. 9 through Saturday, Feb. 10
5-9 p.m. | $80 per couple
Hidden Valley Resort
1 Craighead Road, Hidden Valley, PA 15502
(814) 443-8000
Bring your sweetie to Jack Frost or Big Boulder, two ski resorts located about five miles apart, for Valentine's Day.
Ski lift tickets are available online in advance for $20.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
$20 per ticket
Jack Frost and Big Boulder
434 Jack Frost Mountain Road, White Haven, PA 18661
357 Big Boulder Dr., Lake Harmony, PA 18624
(570) 443-8425
Enjoy an overnight stay and day of skiing and relaxation with your loved one at Liberty Mountain.
Priced at $330 per couple, the "Valentine’s Day Getaway" package includes two all-mountain packages featuring lift ticket, equipment rental and a lesson at any ability level or two-hour snow tubing, plus unlimited ice skating for two.
The package also includes a 60-minute couples massage in the Laventide Salon & Day Spa or a $150 gift card to use anywhere at the resort, an overnight stay in one of the king rooms, strawberries and Champagne, as well as a breakfast buffet the next morning.
Tuesday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 15
$330 per couple
Liberty Mountain
78 Country Club Trail, Fairfield, PA 17320
Lautrec Restaurant at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort will feature an elegant four-course Valentine's Day dinner with Champagne.
There will be passed hors d'oeuvres and sparkling wines will be highlighted with each course.
The meal is $200 per person.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
6 p.m. | $200 per person
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort
1001 Lafayette Dr., Farmington, PA 15437
(866) 344-6957
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Seven Springs Resort.
There will be a buffet for couples and families. The price for adults is $29.95. For children the price is $14.95.
Tuesday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 15
4:30-9 p.m. | $14.95-$29.95 per person
Seven Springs Resort
777 Water Wheel Dr., Champion, PA 15622
This Valentine’s Day, Tussey Mountain is offering a buy one, get one special for couples.
Available at the ticket office, couples can purchase an all-day lift ticket or snow tube pass and receive one for free.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Noon to 10 p.m.
Tussey Mountain
301 Bear Meadows Road, Boalsburg, PA 16827