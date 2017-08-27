Fans spellbound by Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff reunion at Livewire Festival

August 27, 2017
One of the summer's most anticipated reunions blew fans away on Sunday as Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff took to the stage together to headline the Livewire Festival in Blackpool.
Yes, it's a shame this didn't take place in Philly, or at least somewhere stateside. The good news is there are plenty of photos and videos streaming in on Twitter from fans who raved about the throwback set. Who knew Smith the rapper had such a diehard following in England?
What matters most here is that the duo behind 1988's breakout "He's the Rapper, I'm the DJ" did, in fact, play the theme song to "Fresh Prince of Philadelphia." It was remixed with more percussion and lots of call and response to a crowd numbering 20,000 strong.
Best night of my life #livewire @fatmanscoop #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/H5BweAcimD— met tgf 23.7.17 (@Kateedolan) August 27, 2017
A little "Boom! Shake the Room" for you.
Actual dream to be stood in the same vicinity as #WillSmith.. amazing amazing night @Livewire_Fest pic.twitter.com/hoshbJPaZX— Jemma (@Jemma_Barratt) August 27, 2017
And, not to be overlooked, "Welcome to Miami."
A great night seeing ACTUAL Will Smith and @djjazzyjeff215 💃 @Livewire_Fest #WelcometoMiami #blackpool #WillSmith #jazzyjeff pic.twitter.com/9zX4ZIrzRK— Mini Patel (@mini_is_small) August 27, 2017
Here are some scenes from the rest of the show.
@Livewire_Fest Epic night at Will Smith! Even got a cheeky firework display! #WillSmith #gettinjiggywithit pic.twitter.com/wfrn1M10Us— Kathryn™ 💫 (@KathrynAnne88) August 27, 2017
Tonight I witnessed the most amazing gig! #willsmith #jazzyjeff @Livewire_Fest pic.twitter.com/lCtFp3x67i— Jordan Stevens (@JordanStevens92) August 27, 2017
Quality night at @Livewire_Fest Will Smith live with @djjazzyjeff215 killed it 😁😁 throw in @PhatsandSmall and @fatmanscoop #amazingnight pic.twitter.com/fQXKAE9ZqA— Mike Ward (@mikketymike) August 27, 2017
Will Smith and @djjazzyjeff215 killed it tonight at Blackpool's Livewire Festival. Greatest day of my life #JJFP17 pic.twitter.com/dS2AFFojHi— Alijan (@braveb1rd) August 27, 2017
🎉What.A.Night!🎉— Rock FM (@974RockFM) August 27, 2017
Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff absolutely smashed @Livewire_Fest
We may never get over that🤣🙌 #LivewireFestival pic.twitter.com/wRSihVK7xY
We would love to see these two take their magic back to its birthplace. Last summer, hard-touring DJ Jazzy Jeff gave PhillyVoice a lengthy exclusive interview and explained why he feels Philly is the toughest crowd to please. Wishful thinking here, but maybe the European show is just a test run for something more extensive in the U.S.
Until then, we'll hold onto the memory of Smith's "Summertime" performance with daughter Willow at the 2016 Roots Picnic.