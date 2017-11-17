Fergie's Pub celebrates 23 years

Fergie's Pub is celebrating its 23rd anniversary by throwing a party, and introducing new menu items and happy hour specials.

The party will take place on Monday, Nov. 26. As is tradition, jazz saxophonist Victor North and Three Blind Mice will perform from 7-10 p.m. They have provided entertainment at all but one anniversary event since the launch of Fergie’s Pub.

What's new this year are the specials available from 4-6 p.m. Guests can enjoy $5 bar snacks and $1 off draft beers and house wines, during the pub's new happy hour.

Look for additions to the pub's menu, too.

“We really wanted to elevate the quality and get back to traditional Irish and Philly flavors,” said Jim McNamara, general manager.

Below are the new items.

• Philly soft pretzels with Sly Fox beer cheese

• Fergie's Burger with American cheese, Guinness onions, Irish whiskey shallot aioli and a rasher of Irish bacon

• Craic Grilled Cheese made with Boursin cheese, Cooper Sharp American, gruyère and a layer of tater tots (Fun Fact: The phrase "What's the craic?" is used in Ireland to ask "What's going on?" in relation to news, gossip, entertainment.)

• House-smoked Philly roast pork sandwich served on a roll with grilled long hots

Fergie's Pub 23rd Anniversary Party

Monday, Nov. 26

Fergie's Pub

1214 Sansom St.

(215) 928-8118

