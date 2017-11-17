Food & Drink Bars
Fergie's Pub Fergie Carey Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Fergie Carey drinks a 'prop beer' during at Fergie's Pub.

November 17, 2017

Fergie's Pub celebrates 23 years

Introducing new menu items and happy hour specials

Food & Drink Bars Philadelphia Happy Hour Parties Anniversaries
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Fergie's Pub is celebrating its 23rd anniversary by throwing a party, and introducing new menu items and happy hour specials.

The party will take place on Monday, Nov. 26. As is tradition, jazz saxophonist Victor North and Three Blind Mice will perform from 7-10 p.m. They have provided entertainment at all but one anniversary event since the launch of Fergie’s Pub.

RELATED: An interview with Fergie's Pub owner Fergus CareyMore eateries opening in The Bourse Marketplace announced 

What's new this year are the specials available from 4-6 p.m. Guests can enjoy $5 bar snacks and $1 off draft beers and house wines, during the pub's new happy hour.

Look for additions to the pub's menu, too.

“We really wanted to elevate the quality and get back to traditional Irish and Philly flavors,” said Jim McNamara, general manager.

Below are the new items.

• Philly soft pretzels with Sly Fox beer cheese
• Fergie's Burger with American cheese, Guinness onions, Irish whiskey shallot aioli and a rasher of Irish bacon
• Craic Grilled Cheese made with Boursin cheese, Cooper Sharp American, gruyère and a layer of tater tots (Fun Fact: The phrase "What's the craic?" is used in Ireland to ask "What's going on?" in relation to news, gossip, entertainment.) 
• House-smoked Philly roast pork sandwich served on a roll with grilled long hots

Fergie's Pub 23rd Anniversary Party

Monday, Nov. 26
Fergie's Pub
1214 Sansom St.
(215) 928-8118

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

110117-JoelEmbiid-AP

Sixers Mailbag: Are the Sixers a threat to win a playoff series?

Business

Carroll - Schuylkill River Fishing

Philly man turns 'extreme' love of fishing into YouTube stardom

Food & Drink

SLiCE pizza

SliCE giving away free pizza, offering $10 pies

Fires

APTOPIX Senior Living Community Fire

20 injured in fire at Chester County senior living community

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.