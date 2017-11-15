More eateries opening in The Bourse Marketplace announced

In early October, the first group of official tenants at The Bourse Marketplace were revealed. We now know four more that will open in the the 24,000-square-foot food court, which is currently under redevelopment.

Below are the newly signed tenants.

•Mighty Melt - A collaboration between Mighty Bread Company’s Chris DiPiazza and Stargazy’s Sam Jacobson, offering inventive grilled cheese sandwiches crafted from fresh artisan breads with creative flavor pairings.

•Scoop DeVille - A Philadelphia institution since 1989, Scoop DeVille lets guests makes custom ice cream combinations.

•Mi & Yu Noodle Bar - A fast-casual concept offering artisanal ramen, udon and pho.

•Snapdragon Flowers - Philadelphia’s premier alternative flower shop known for creating both small and large-scale florals.

When The Bourse Marketplace finally opens in summer 2018, there will be a total of 27 eateries. 14 have been announced, so far.

