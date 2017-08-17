Final observations: Eagles 20, Bills 16

August 17, 2017
Unlike last week in Green Bay, the Eagles backups were able to finish the job in the second half. Thanks to Mitchell White's walk-off interception, the Birds defeated the Buffalo Bills by a score of 20-16 in the Eagles' preseason home opener at The Linc on Thursday night.
Here's what I saw:
• With a couple of tackles, a sack, and simply some pretty consistent pressure, Derek Barnett is officially 2-for-2. The Eagles' first-round draft pick just turned 21 years old (which is a scary thought), but I'm at the point where I expect him to make a contribution this season.
The Eagles already have a ton of solid pass rushers, but Barnett is going to be in the rotation:
Barnett play 2 of 2 pic.twitter.com/60rIABa41X— Tyler Jackson (@TjackRH) August 18, 2017
Check out the motor on Barnett pic.twitter.com/WBhDVhSTmc— Tyler Jackson (@TjackRH) August 18, 2017
• Nice job by backup linebacker Don Cherry to chase this play down and force the fumble:
Ball is loose!@Eagles recovery by C.J. Smith!#BUFvsPHI pic.twitter.com/8to0k9fVsC— NFL (@NFL) August 18, 2017
• Steven Means isn't one of the Eagles' main pass rushers, but he's almost always pretty darn impressive in the preseason. Tonight, he managed a couple of sacks.
• Oh yeah, the Eagles did manage to win the game. Byron Marshall was able to punch it in after a long pass interference drawn by Shelton Gibson put the Eagles at the one-year line. Dane Evans was your winning pitcher.
Low man wins. Touchdown, Byron Marshall!— NFL (@NFL) August 18, 2017
20-16, @Eagles.#BUFvsPHI pic.twitter.com/rl0VqS92Hi
• We detailed how the Eagles haven't had a ton of success on the ground, especially the first team. But South Jersey native and UDFA running back Corey Clement (eight carries, 34 yards) has had some nice moments on the ground. On the other hand...
• It's hard to say that fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey has stood out for any positive reasons in his first two games. Tonight, Pumphrey managed only 20 yards on two catches and was actually a minus-3 on his three rushing attempts.
• Matt McGloin finished 12-20 for 131 yards and an interception, which isn't a terrible line. But this throw to Mack Hollins sure isn't one to write home to Scranton about:
Traded to the @buffalobills this week...— NFL (@NFL) August 18, 2017
And he's already hauling in INTs!
E.J. Gaines! #BUFvsPHI pic.twitter.com/gkbexIpmsQ
• Preseason football is generally pretty tough to watch, and tonight's second half was a slog at times. But outside of a few minor mistakes, the Eagles' lesser lights didn't make any especially egregious plays.
The teams did combine for 24 penalties, although some of those may have been due to a whistle-happy officiating crew.
Follow Rich on Twitter: @rich_hofmann
Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook