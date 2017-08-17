Final observations: Eagles 20, Bills 16

Unlike last week in Green Bay, the Eagles backups were able to finish the job in the second half. Thanks to Mitchell White's walk-off interception, the Birds defeated the Buffalo Bills by a score of 20-16 in the Eagles' preseason home opener at The Linc on Thursday night.



Here's what I saw:



The good



• With a couple of tackles, a sack, and simply some pretty consistent pressure, Derek Barnett is officially 2-for-2. The Eagles' first-round draft pick just turned 21 years old (which is a scary thought), but I'm at the point where I expect him to make a contribution this season.



The Eagles already have a ton of solid pass rushers, but Barnett is going to be in the rotation:



• Nice job by backup linebacker Don Cherry to chase this play down and force the fumble:

• Steven Means isn't one of the Eagles' main pass rushers, but he's almost always pretty darn impressive in the preseason. Tonight, he managed a couple of sacks.



• Oh yeah, the Eagles did manage to win the game. Byron Marshall was able to punch it in after a long pass interference drawn by Shelton Gibson put the Eagles at the one-year line. Dane Evans was your winning pitcher.



• We detailed how the Eagles haven't had a ton of success on the ground, especially the first team. But South Jersey native and UDFA running back Corey Clement (eight carries, 34 yards) has had some nice moments on the ground. On the other hand...



The bad



• It's hard to say that fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey has stood out for any positive reasons in his first two games. Tonight, Pumphrey managed only 20 yards on two catches and was actually a minus-3 on his three rushing attempts.



• Matt McGloin finished 12-20 for 131 yards and an interception, which isn't a terrible line. But this throw to Mack Hollins sure isn't one to write home to Scranton about:



The ugly



• Preseason football is generally pretty tough to watch, and tonight's second half was a slog at times. But outside of a few minor mistakes, the Eagles' lesser lights didn't make any especially egregious plays.

The teams did combine for 24 penalties, although some of those may have been due to a whistle-happy officiating crew.



