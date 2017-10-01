Final observations: Eagles 26, Chargers 24

October 01, 2017
They let the game hang in the balance for longer than their fans would prefer, but the Philadelphia Eagles will take a win home from their West Coast trip. Riding the running backs to victory, the Eagles squeaked out a 26-24 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, bringing their record to 3-1 on the season.
Wentz with a big time throw to Ertz deep in his own territory. Dropped it right in the bucket. pic.twitter.com/hZqh4jYwsU— Patrick (@PatrickMCausey) October 1, 2017
It'll take a few more of these to silence the doubters, but this is real progress, and that's great to see out of the second-year QB
• Big Balls Doug is back! The Eagles converted an important fourth down in the third quarter with a Wentz sneak, and it sure feels like they can't fail when they lean their quarterback to get those last few inches for a first down.
Wentz 3/3 on 4th-and-1 sneaks this year pic.twitter.com/NU60DUmsiw— The Bitter Birds (@AdrianFedkiw) October 1, 2017
Turns out it helps to have a 6'5" guy behind center! Wentz's numbers from Sunday don't exactly leap off the page—17/31 for 248 yards and a single touchdown—but he made big throws when the team needed him, and made several critical conversions to extend drives throughout the game.
• You could do a lot worse than a Jake Elliott jersey purchase at this point. If he was anything less than perfect today, the Eagles would have had to sweat this one out a lot more than they already did. But the new guy in town continued to solidify his spot on the roster, coming through for the offense each and every time one of their drives stalled out.
I assume Brian Dawkins wears a Jake Elliott jersey when he watches Eagles games.— Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) October 1, 2017
• LeGarrette Blount did his best Marshawn Lynch impression early in the fourth quarter, rumbling, stumbling, and bumbling his way through a barrage of would-be tacklers.
LeGarrette Blount rumbles for 68 yards and that stiff arm!! pic.twitter.com/Y0FFGmhYfa— The Bitter Birds (@AdrianFedkiw) October 1, 2017
That's what he was brought to Philadelphia to do. He's not going to beat anyone with speed, but he's a tough SOB to bring down.
Pederson went to the run game early and often against a Chargers defense that has struggled to do anything to stop opposing running backs, and the Eagles' committee stepped up to the challenge. It looked like that strategy was about to backfire in the fourth quarter, when they tried and failed to punch the ball in with Blount several times.
But a substitution brought Wendell Smallwood onto the field, and he made his coach look smart.
Smallwood has been huge this game. pic.twitter.com/pLAzAsR2Iq— chris jones¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@LONG_DRIVE) October 1, 2017
It would be a little more reassuring if the Eagles had "the guy" to give the ball to in tough situations, but for now, the trio they have is doing just fine. The running backs combined for 200 yards against the Chargers, with Blount's big 136 leading the pack.
Austin Ekeler 🏃💨 pic.twitter.com/JsZnlQox63— uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) October 1, 2017
Rivers was soooo mad 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/sFZ9fsgLmO— Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) October 1, 2017
Dick Stockton said “He was well out of the end zone when he caught the pass.” pic.twitter.com/UFZmgQhvtw— Dan Levy (@DanLevyThinks) October 1, 2017