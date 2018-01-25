January 25, 2018

Eagles fans can meet Fletcher Cox tonight

Defensive tackle will be signing autographs for lucky fans

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Meet and Greet Eagles
Fletcher Cox Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

Dec 10, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) at the line of scrimmage during the Eagles game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Philadelphia Eagles fans have a chance to meet defensive tackle Fletcher Cox tonight, Jan. 25. 

The Pro Bowl player will be at Modell's Sporting Goods on Cottman Avenue for a meet and greet at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Eagles should be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable futureEagles' Fletcher Cox says he's never watched a Super Bowl before in his life

Passes will be distributed to the first 100 fans 30 minutes prior to the event start time to guarantee an autograph. Only items purchased at Modell's or the free player cards will be signed.

Fletcher Cox Meet and Greet

Thursday, Jan. 25
7 p.m. | Free to attend
Modell's Sporting Goods
2327 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19149
(215) 331-9439

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Meet and Greet Eagles Philadelphia Super Bowl LII Sports Fletcher Cox

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Data suggests Eagles will have Super Bowl 'home field advantage' over Patriots
012318EaglesFans

Advice

Ask Hickey: Is it really illegal to flirt in this Philly suburb?
Flirting

Shopping

7 Philly-based shops selling the best Philadelphia Eagles gear
shibe vintage sports eagles gear

Economics

What's the economic impact of the Super Bowl on team cities?
Jeffrey Lurie

Fitness

New women-only triathlon happening in Philly this summer
Running though park

Opinion

Hey, Dallas … NOW who's America's Team?
012318_morganti_usat

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$749 & up -- 5-Nt. Family-Friendly Jamaica Getaway w/Flights

 *
Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.