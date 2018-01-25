Eagles fans can meet Fletcher Cox tonight

Philadelphia Eagles fans have a chance to meet defensive tackle Fletcher Cox tonight, Jan. 25.

The Pro Bowl player will be at Modell's Sporting Goods on Cottman Avenue for a meet and greet at 7 p.m.

Passes will be distributed to the first 100 fans 30 minutes prior to the event start time to guarantee an autograph. Only items purchased at Modell's or the free player cards will be signed.



Fletcher Cox Meet and Greet

Thursday, Jan. 25

7 p.m. | Free to attend

Modell's Sporting Goods

2327 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19149

(215) 331-9439

