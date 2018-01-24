January 24, 2018

Eagles' Fletcher Cox says he's never watched a Super Bowl before in his life

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
012418_Cox_usat Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports, File

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

For plenty of Eagles players, their upcoming trip to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII will be their first taste playing on the sports biggest stage, but all of them have been dreaming of it their entire ever life, ever since they were little kids staying up past their bedtimes to watch their favorite players compete for a ring.

Well, almost all of them.

On Wednesday, Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox revealed something that took the media gathered in the NovaCare Complex auditorium by complete surprise: He's never watched a Super Bowl. Ever.

With just two questions left during his press conference, Cox, in his sixth year with the team, was asked if he had any memories of watching the Super Bowl when he was younger now that he's on his way to play in the first of his career.

"Nah, man. You know, I don't really watch football," he said. "Ya'll know that."

"Not even the Super Bowl?" the reporter responded?

"Nah," Cox said with a laugh. "I don't watch sports. You know that."

Now, you could sense the growing disbelief among the crowd.

"Not any of them?" someone jumped in.

"No. I don't watch sports," he said, with a tone suggesting his previous laugh wasn't as friendly as it originally seemed. "I tell you that all the time."

"We don't believe you," another reporter said. "You really don't watch the Super Bowl?

Cox glared straight ahead, realizing that he'd already answered more than the two questions he'd promised.

"Alright, that's it," he said, before giving one last smile and walking out of the auditorium, presumably to go watch something non-sports related. 

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Fletcher Cox Super Bowl LII

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Data suggests Eagles will have Super Bowl 'home field advantage' over Patriots
012318EaglesFans

Advice

Ask Hickey: Is it really illegal to flirt in this Philly suburb?
Flirting

Shopping

7 Philly-based shops selling the best Philadelphia Eagles gear
shibe vintage sports eagles gear

Economics

What's the economic impact of the Super Bowl on team cities?
Jeffrey Lurie

Fitness

PA's first women-only triathlon happening in Philly this summer
Running though park

Opinion

Hey, Dallas … NOW who's America's Team?
012318_morganti_usat

Escapes

Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$749 & up -- 5-Nt. Family-Friendly Jamaica Getaway w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.