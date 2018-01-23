After criticism from Chris Long and Lane Johnson, NFL to donate underdog shirt proceeds to Philly schools

January 23, 2018
It looks like the NFL will donate the proceeds from its new Eagles underdog shirts to Philadelphia's schools after all.
CBS3's Joe Holden reported on Tuesday night that the league will donate all of the money raised from the sales to the School District of Philadelphia.
BREAKING -- @NFL just told me in an email they will now be donating 100% of their #underdog t-shirts to #fundPHLschools @Lanejohnson65 @JOEL9ONE @CBSPhilly— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 23, 2018
And yes, Chris Long and Lane Johnson endorsed the move.
The @NFL is generously donating 100% of the proceeds from this underdog shirt to @fundPHLschools ! @Eagles fans check them out!! 🐶https://t.co/HxhlkZki6b— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 23, 2018
💪💪💪 @fundPHLschools https://t.co/fEzivstd7z— Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) January 23, 2018
That's notable because Long and Johnson appeared to take exception to the NFL's attempt to monetize the team's "underdog" mentality after it announced on Monday that it would start selling the shirts ahead of Super Bowl LII.
The shirts cost $27.99 and feature a dog mask that all but replicates the German shepherd mask first worn by Johnson and Long after the Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round.
Hey @JOEL9ONE, we think this shirt will go really well with your mask 😉— Official NFL Shop (@OfficialNFLShop) January 22, 2018
And if other @Eagles fans want this 🐶 shirt you can get it here https://t.co/pap41Zwlfj pic.twitter.com/E6EyKwPk2K
But Johnson had already been selling "underdog" shirts of his own since last week, except his shirts have raised tens of thousands for Philadelphia's cash-strapped school district.
After an account for the NFL's official shop tweeted out a link to the shirt and tagged Long, saying it would go well with his mask, they both responded by suggesting the NFL should donate proceeds from the sales to charity.
Hey @NFL you should donate the proceeds to charity like we did. https://t.co/558hiJ9i4y— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 22, 2018
So how much $ is going to @fundPHLschools? 🤔 https://t.co/QtWj9NpQXQ— Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) January 22, 2018