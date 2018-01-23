Eagles players to NFL: Sales from dog mask shirts should go to Philly schools

An attempt to capitalize on the Eagles' underdog identity seems to have backfired on the NFL, with Eagles players Lane Johnson and Chris Long calling out the league on social media.

The Twitter account for the NFL's official shop tweeted out a link to a new shirt it's selling Tuesday for Philadelphia's Super Bowl run. The shirt is of a dog mask, which Johnson and Long wore after the team beat the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round of the playoffs and the Vikings in the NFC Championship game despite being underdogs at home.