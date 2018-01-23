Eagles have had a lot of success in games officiated by Super Bowl referee

In their first two playoff games, the Philadelphia Eagles have had cleanly officiated games by the crews of Bill Vinovich and Ed Hochuli. In the Super Bowl, they'll have another familiar face in Gene Steratore.

In 13 games officiated by Steratore, the Eagles are 10-3. The full list:

• Sept. 23, 2007: Eagles 56, Lions 21

• Nov. 25, 2007: Eagles 28, Patriots 31

• Oct. 5, 2008: Eagles 17, Redskins 23

• Dec. 7, 2008: Eagles 20, Giants 14

• Nov. 29, 2009: Eagles 27, Redskins 24

• Sept. 11, 2011: Eagles 31, Rams 13

• Oct. 30, 2011: Eagles 34, Cowboys 7

• Oct. 28, 2012: Eagles 17, Falcons 30

• Dec. 29, 2013: Eagles 24, Cowboys 22

• Nov. 10, 2014: Eagles 45, Panthers 21

• Sept. 27, 2015: Eagles 24, Jets 17

• Jan. 3, 2016: Eagles 35, Giants 30

• Nov. 5, 2017: Eagles 51, Broncos 23

The most notable of the games above was the Eagles' Week 17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, in which Brandon Boykin's interception of Kyle Orton secured the NFC East for the Birds.

The New England Patriots are pretty much going to have a good record in games with any referee, and Steratore is no different. In Steratore-officiated games, the Pats are 12-5.

