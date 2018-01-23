January 23, 2018

Eagles have had a lot of success in games officiated by Super Bowl referee

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
012318GeneSteratore Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Gene.

In their first two playoff games, the Philadelphia Eagles have had cleanly officiated games by the crews of Bill Vinovich and Ed Hochuli. In the Super Bowl, they'll have another familiar face in Gene Steratore.

In 13 games officiated by Steratore, the Eagles are 10-3. The full list: 

• Sept. 23, 2007: Eagles 56, Lions 21
• Nov. 25, 2007: Eagles 28, Patriots 31
• Oct. 5, 2008: Eagles 17, Redskins 23
• Dec. 7, 2008: Eagles 20, Giants 14
• Nov. 29, 2009: Eagles 27, Redskins 24
• Sept. 11, 2011: Eagles 31, Rams 13
• Oct. 30, 2011: Eagles 34, Cowboys 7
• Oct. 28, 2012: Eagles 17, Falcons 30
• Dec. 29, 2013: Eagles 24, Cowboys 22
• Nov. 10, 2014: Eagles 45, Panthers 21
• Sept. 27, 2015: Eagles 24, Jets 17
• Jan. 3, 2016: Eagles 35, Giants 30
• Nov. 5, 2017: Eagles 51, Broncos 23

The most notable of the games above was the Eagles' Week 17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, in which Brandon Boykin's interception of Kyle Orton secured the NFC East for the Birds.

The New England Patriots are pretty much going to have a good record in games with any referee, and Steratore is no different. In Steratore-officiated games, the Pats are 12-5.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Gene Steratore

Just In

Must Read

Viral Video

Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar: 'Hopefully, I made Brian Dawkins proud'
Eagles pillar

Eagles

Eagles have had a lot of success in games officiated by Super Bowl referee
012318GeneSteratore

Wawa

Wawa cocktails: Boozy, cheap drink recipes using mixers from Philly's favorite convenience store
Carroll - Wawa Cocktails

Courts

Adoptive mother, boyfriend to get separate trials in death of Abington teen
01222018_grace_packer_sara_packer

Sixers

Rhythmless Sixers barf away ball in loss to Memphis Grizzlies
012318-BrettBrown-USAToday

Food and Drink

Pennsylvania bar's viral 'Tide Pod Challenge' shot gets banned by Facebook
Tide pod shot

Escapes

Limited - London Double Decker Bus

$879 & up -- 6-Night London & Paris Vacation w/Air & Hotels
Limited - Myrtle Beach South Carolina

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 45%

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$749 & up -- 5-Nt. Family-Friendly Jamaica Getaway w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.