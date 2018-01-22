Lifelong Eagles fan Jake Tapper: 'Just a fact' that Patriots are cheaters

On Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, the Philadelphia Eagles will look to avenge their heartbreaking 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX, a hard-fought game whose outcome was eventually called into question when details of the Patriots' Spygate scandal became public knowledge.

There tends to be an unshakeable double-think about New England's dynastic run under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. While their greatness is undisputed, the team's documented history of conniving to get an advantage is simply impossible to ignore unless you root for the team or place winning at all costs above the integrity of the game.

RELATED ARTICLE: Kellyanne Conway compares underdog Eagles to Donald Trump