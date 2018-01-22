January 22, 2018

Kellyanne Conway compares underdog Eagles to Donald Trump

Sports Politics
Conway Fox Friends Source/Fox & Friends

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, appears on "Fox & Friends" a day after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game.

The fastest way to dampen the glory and sense of unity that Eagles fever is spreading across the Delaware Valley is to inject politics into the equation. Thank God for Kellyanne Conway. 

The Atco, New Jersey, native and diehard Eagles fan appeared Monday morning on "Fox & Friends," where the subject of the Eagles' dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings naturally came up. Conway, sporting Eagles green, wore a huge grin after attending Sunday night's game at Lincoln Financial Field.

"I used to go watch them at Veterans Stadium," Conway said. "We would also go to different events at Franklin Field, so they're oldies but goodies to me. We were season ticket holders for 15 years."

That's nice, nothing wrong with that. But then Conway found a way to work her criticism of the Patriots into an analogy for the 2016 presidential election.

"We were so happy to have the Patriots here last year when they won, but we want to have the Eagles here this coming year," Conway said. "And I'll just say that the underdog here is the Eagles and you know me, I love an underdog. The Patriots are like that woman whose name I don't mention on TV anymore. People always count out the Eagles, but I'm really happy for the team and I'll tell you why. I'm happy for Nick Foles. I'm happy for the team. It was a huge team effort, but also, they're constantly counted out, [it's] constantly said, 'you can't win.' It sounds familiar to me."

There you have it. In Super Bowl LII, the Patriots are Hillary Clinton and the Eagles are Donald Trump. Their pass-Russian ability says it all. 


